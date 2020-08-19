You probably didn't need another reason to look forward to the return of at-home entertaining, given that most people have had to spend months isolated from friends and family — but some of the latest additions to the home decor market certainly make the idea of future dinner parties even more exciting. Enter the new LoveShackFancy home collection, the most recent endeavor for founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s dreamy clothing brand which initially earned recognition for its vintage-inspired bridesmaid dress options.

Since its introduction to the fashion scene in 2013, LoveShackFancy has continued to expand on its offerings, including the addition of an official bridal collection and a few major collaborations, so the inclusion of home decor feels like the next natural step for the brand, especially considering the fact that Cohen is such an enthusiast of entertaining in her own personal space. Staying true to the romantic yet effortless aesthetic she has cultivated so well, the former fashion editor and founder has now created a collection of bedding, throw pillows and blankets, towels, and table textiles, that can make your indoors feel so much more inspired — whether you're having guests over or not.

As for what you can expect from the collection, dining essentials like table runners, tablecloths, and napkins in florals and stripes, natural fabrics (cotton and linen), and soft hues (lots of pastels) are particular standouts if, like Cohen, covet your role as host. But if it's your bedroom that could use a touch of LSF's signature style, a heart-shaped pillow or rose-print quilted blanket could be the perfect addition. You can even spruce up your outdoor space with sweet beach towels or a throw blanket on your patio furniture for an extra feminine touch. Basically there's something to make practically any room feel a bit more enchanting.

Prices for these newly launched products range from $85 (the aforementioned pillow) to $595 (a custom lace tablecloth) and some pieces have already started selling out. That said, if LoveShackFancy's boho-chic vibe is something your space could benefit from, read ahead for a few highlights that are still available.

