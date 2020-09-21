You may already know designer Jenni Kayne for her laid-back-yet-chic closet staples like suede mules and cashmere turtlenecks, but she's just as interested in offering items that give your home a similarly casual, cool feel. Her website has stocked decorative pieces like Alpaca throws, oak tables, and linen sofas for some time now but her latest endeavor — a Jenni Kayne and Lulu & Georgia collab — helps to being her quintessential California vibe to your floors, too.

Both Kayne and the home decor retailer share an interest in beautifying interiors and a home base in Southern California, making this a pairing a no-brainer. What makes the capsule unique for Lulu and Georgia is that there's a decided focus on Kayne's signature breezy, beach-y aesthetic. “I’ve always admired Jenni Kayne and I love her clothing," says Sara Sugarman Brenner, L&G's CEO and Founder. "The beautiful textures and neutral colors that the brand is known for are echoed in her rug designs,” Think natural materials like handwoven hemp and wool — which happens to be one of fall's biggest trends — plus a minimalist palette and patterns.

And because these rugs are so minimal and versatile, they're also great for one of Kayne's favorite decorating techniques, layering. “I love layering rugs in my home, so I wanted to design a collection that was built for that," she says. "[It’s] the perfect mix of the vintage classics I love and timeless, everyday pieces.”

The collaborative collection includes sizes for any space in your home, with the smallest rug at 2-feet by 3-feet and the largest at 12-feet by 15-feet. And because of that breadth, prices range from $128 to $3,998. Currently, you can shop the five rug designs on both brands' websites — but they're already moving quickly. So if you're trying to created that coveted staycation look in your home (and who isn't right now?), you might want to consider snagging one now.

