The best kind of summer living is almost always done outdoors, but this year al fresco socializing is also the safest kind you can do — when still distant and protected, of course. That said, many people are embracing all the little ways to make patio, pool, and backyard hangs as enjoyable as possible, and your beverage choices can be a big part of that. Lately the ready-to-drink trend is bigger than ever, and the canned cocktail Gwyneth Paltrow is grabbing these days might also be perfect addition to your summer repertoire.

As seen on her Instagram feed, the actor and Goop founder partnered with Miami Cocktail Company to promote one of their canned spritzes, specifically a mango and peach Bellini. Paltrow's approval of the drink isn't the first in terms of influential celebrities and canned alcoholic beverages. Recently Shay Mitchell announced her involvement in Onda, a ready-to-drink tequila cocktail company.

Like Mitchell's brand, Miami Cocktail Co. is focused on more mindful drinking, which in this case means the spritzes are organic, vegan, and non-GMO in addition to boasting no added sugar and a low alcohol content at just 4.2 ABV — all of of which makes the drink a perfect fit for notoriously wellness-conscious Paltrow.

While Paltrow reaches for the brand's take on the classic peach cocktail — in this case made with sparkling rosé, and organic peach, grape, and mango juices — there are a few other spritz options that are equally suited to summer sipping: Mandarin Mimosa, Sunset Sangria, Grapefruit and Hibiscus Paloma, and Elderflower and Ginger Margarita, all of which feature a clean and minimal list of ingredients.

Considering this more mindful spin on the canned cocktail trend, there's even more reason to reach for such ready-to-drink options. In addition to being portable (take them camping, on remote beach trips, etc) and premixed (no need to flex your mixologist skills), you can also rest easy knowing you can sip without the concern of excess sugar or mysterious artificial colors and flavors. Ahead, find Paltrow's fave, as well as a few others by Miami Cocktail Co. to try.

