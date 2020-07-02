Summer might be a bit more limited this year, but it's certainly not cancelled. And even if your plans for the warmer months ahead consist mainly of hanging out in small, socially responsible groups or just solo in your own backyard, there are some simple ways to make it feel a little more special — including what you're sipping. Enter Shay Mitchell's new venture, Onda, a canned cocktail that might just replace your go-to hard seltzer this season.

The ever-stylish Mitchell, along with Noah Gray, Max Dworin, and Kelli Adams, co-founded the nostalgic spirits brand with '90s beach vibes in mind. Besides the look, they knew they wanted to create a sparkling, tequila-based drink with simple ingredients, no sugar or carbs, and low alcohol content. Basically something that's ideal for poolside or patio drinking during a heat wave.

As for what separates their creation from hard seltzers on the market, the team behind Onda wanted to make sure their beverage boasted high-quality ingredients — which include the spirits themselves. "Unlike hard seltzers, canned cocktails are made with real distilled spirits (like vodka, gin and tequila) and not neutral malt alcohol," explains co-founder and CEO Noah Gray to The Zoe Report. In addition to the natural juice from limes and grapefruits (Onda's two available flavors), the concoction is made with Blanco tequila from a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

And no need to come up with a creative mixed drink using Onda this summer — though if you want to flex your mixologist skills, you're more than encouraged to do so. "The best part of Onda is that we did the work for you; it's perfect to drink as-is, right out of the can," Mitchell says to TZR. "You don't shake the soda to see if it’s flat, and wonder if you have fresh limes or grapefruit, or if that questionable tequila you've had in your cabinet is still good — it's the perfect pour every time."

While the brand had to pivot plans for festive IRL social activations for the launch (you can interact with others, grab merch, access customized playlists, and more via the virtual Onda Beach Club, which you can access by signing up on the website), Mitchell is hoping it won't be long before she can enjoy the beverage her preferred way this summer. "Well, you can pretty much drink Onda anywhere so the sky’s the limit, but I’m hoping by summer's end, things will open back up and I’ll be On-da beach (aka my happy place!)."

