A Gwyneth Paltrow biography is set to hit shelves next month — in case you were wondering what your next beach read or book club topic of discussion should be. The page-turner is the latest endeavor from former Cosmopolitan editor Amy Odell, who notably penned the New York Times best seller Anna: The Biography.

Odell broke the news personally in her Substack newsletter Back Row (named for her entertaining non-fiction debut, Tales From the Back Row: An Outsider's View from Inside the Fashion Industry). Similarly to the in-depth research that underpinned her Anna Wintour tell-all, Odell revealed that she has interviewed more than 220 sources — including ex-Goop staffers — over three years to get a complete story on the actor-turned-wellness mogul.

Odell assures fans that she has delved deep into the origin story of the phenomenally-successful Hollywood ‘nepo baby’ (though Paltrow’s ascent came decades before that term had even entered the modern lexicon).

The meticulous biography will also explore the Oscar winner’s early school years at elite private institutions, her career beginnings, and the celebrity fashion industrial complex. Of course, substantial page count will uncover how her second coming as a high priestess of wellness came about, including the various controversies and medical misinformation that have plagued Goop.

Given Odell’s deep knowledge of fashion and pop culture, she has dedicated chapter space to the mom-of-two’s most memorable costumes, her impact on 1990s and 2000s style, the Oscars dress, her high profile relationships with fellow actors Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, her marriages to Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, the birth of the phrase “conscious uncoupling,” and so much more.

The book will launch on July 29, and is already available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. In her announcement, Odell thanked her Substack readers and those who purchased Anna: The Biography for allowing her next passion project come to fruition.

“Over the last three years, in the hours that I haven’t been writing this newsletter, I’ve been working on another book, which I’m thrilled to share with you now,” she said. “Thanks to your support of Anna and Back Row, I’ve been able to write another biography about a woman who has, for better or worse, had a tremendous impact on culture.”