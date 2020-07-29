At the heart of normcore dressing, there's the sneaker. Nothing quite taps the unfussy trend like a pair of dad trainers, especially when paired with jeans and a baseball cap. So, it should come as no surprise that the brand best known for its easy, off-duty footwear is rolling out a new collection of sneakers, and it's pulling out all the stops. The Birkenstock Bend sneaker line is the latest addition to its repertoire, and it's signaling a new era for the cult sandal brand.

The collection offers a series of styles for men and women alike, invoking the brand's signature codes through muted color-ways and low-profile silhouettes. Of the five styles, there's two all-leather looks — the Bend Mid, an ankle-high, onyx-hued sneaker, and the Bend Low, which is its tennis shoe equivalent and comes in black or white. For those who prefer to wear neutrals, there's two separate suede leather options that are easy to style. The Bend sneaker in Ochre comes with a nude rubber sole, and rivals the brand's Arizona sandals for summer wear. Or, try the Khaki shade for a more seasonless look. While both of these are low-top shoes, there is one high-top suede style on offer as well — the Bend Mid in taupe features a monochromatic look, syncing the laces' hue with its body. All in all, The Bend line nails the anti-chunky footwear trend, opting instead for clean, minimalistic lines that are equal parts practical and fashionable.

All pairs are architected in Germany from natural leather, each with a cork-latex footbed for shock absorption, which can be removed or kept in place. As far as overall foot climate, each shoe features a microfiber lining that ensures maximum breathability, whether wearing while active or sedentary. The collection ranges in price from $150 to $165, making for a slightly more upmarket investment than the brand's usual slides — but its year-round wearability makes it well worth taking the plunge.

To browse all the stylish sneakers from the Bend drop, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.