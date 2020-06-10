For the non-athletes, a sneaker is just that — a sneaker. And any drastic difference in purpose and effectiveness may come off as unnecessary, or worse, gimmicky. That's until you have blisters that prove otherwise. So whether the sunnier days have you taking longer strolls or currently aspiring to, allow these top-rated sneakers for walking to put some pep in your step.

If you started taking long walks for exercise while in quarantine, you've probably learned by now that not all sneakers are fit for the job. Some kicks take longer to break in while others are sadly for aesthetic purposes only. And with summer officially here, perspiration in your footwear (TMI, but true) only makes matters worse. But don't sweat: A few of these picks, like like Stella McCartney's cutout sneakers that offer a bit more breathability, ave solved for that problem.

Ahead, find a handful of walking-friendly kicks — many with five-star reviews — from brands like Hoka, SoleRebels, and Billioné Rikko.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.