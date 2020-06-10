The Best Sneakers For Walking Include This $150 Pair With More Than 250 5-Star Reviews
For the non-athletes, a sneaker is just that — a sneaker. And any drastic difference in purpose and effectiveness may come off as unnecessary, or worse, gimmicky. That's until you have blisters that prove otherwise. So whether the sunnier days have you taking longer strolls or currently aspiring to, allow these top-rated sneakers for walking to put some pep in your step.
If you started taking long walks for exercise while in quarantine, you've probably learned by now that not all sneakers are fit for the job. Some kicks take longer to break in while others are sadly for aesthetic purposes only. And with summer officially here, perspiration in your footwear (TMI, but true) only makes matters worse. But don't sweat: A few of these picks, like like Stella McCartney's cutout sneakers that offer a bit more breathability, ave solved for that problem.
Ahead, find a handful of walking-friendly kicks — many with five-star reviews — from brands like Hoka, SoleRebels, and Billioné Rikko.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Adidas's NMD sneakers are a classic in the sock-fit category. Grab the latest iteration in support of Pride month, made in partnership with Athlete Ally and Stonewall.
Asics is a no-fail name in the athletic sneaker game, and the brand's Flytefoam midsole is made for shock-absorbing support.
Hoka One is revered by celebs and pro-athletes alike; this all-black pair isn't only majorly comfortable, but also just plain cool.
The exclusive brand is coveted for sneaking trendy details in one design: Here, that tracks with the sock-like fit, chunky sole, and mixed media paneling.
The rounded sole of these summer-appropriate sneakers pump up the style factor on a leisurely stroll.
A half-breed between sneaker and sandal, Stella McCartney's summer-friendly version of the brands beloved chunky sneaker features cut-out openings for a more breathable wear. Just don't try to run in them.
If you're a newcomer to Saucony, prepare to be converted since its sneakers are nothing but praised for their comfort, style, and affordability.
For the luxury-loving minimalists, these are a lavish upgrade to your classic Stan Smith's. These clean kicks are made of leather with 18k gold and Swarovski diamond detailing.
Each pair of SoleRebels are hand-crafted in Ethiopia out of 100% sustainable materials. The brand has a whole slew of stylish options of sneakers, flats, and sandals all for comfy walking.
One reviewer said this sneaker is the cure-all for her spurs and bunions, and that they're "worth every penny."
For those aiming to stay on trend while keeping comfortable, Margiela's bowling style fits a timeless look with endless ways to wear.