The Best Sneakers For Walking Include This $150 Pair With More Than 250 5-Star Reviews

By Savannah Sitton
For the non-athletes, a sneaker is just that — a sneaker. And any drastic difference in purpose and effectiveness may come off as unnecessary, or worse, gimmicky. That's until you have blisters that prove otherwise. So whether the sunnier days have you taking longer strolls or currently aspiring to, allow these top-rated sneakers for walking to put some pep in your step.

If you started taking long walks for exercise while in quarantine, you've probably learned by now that not all sneakers are fit for the job. Some kicks take longer to break in while others are sadly for aesthetic purposes only. And with summer officially here, perspiration in your footwear (TMI, but true) only makes matters worse. But don't sweat: A few of these picks, like like Stella McCartney's cutout sneakers that offer a bit more breathability, ave solved for that problem.

Ahead, find a handful of walking-friendly kicks — many with five-star reviews — from brands like Hoka, SoleRebels, and Billioné Rikko.

NMD R1 Pride Shoes
$130
Adidas

Adidas's NMD sneakers are a classic in the sock-fit category. Grab the latest iteration in support of Pride month, made in partnership with Athlete Ally and Stonewall.

Grey & Silver GEL-Nimbus 22 Platinum Sneakers
$170
Asics

Asics is a no-fail name in the athletic sneaker game, and the brand's Flytefoam midsole is made for shock-absorbing support.

Women's Gaviota 2
$150
Hoka

Hoka One is revered by celebs and pro-athletes alike; this all-black pair isn't only majorly comfortable, but also just plain cool.

Aura Proto Spec
$230
Brandblack

The exclusive brand is coveted for sneaking trendy details in one design: Here, that tracks with the sock-like fit, chunky sole, and mixed media paneling.

Pink Hi-Tec Edition Sneakers
$310$233
Junya Watanabe

The rounded sole of these summer-appropriate sneakers pump up the style factor on a leisurely stroll.

Eclypse Sneakers
$685
Stella McCartney

A half-breed between sneaker and sandal, Stella McCartney's summer-friendly version of the brands beloved chunky sneaker features cut-out openings for a more breathable wear. Just don't try to run in them.

Women's Integrity ST 2
$75
Saucony

If you're a newcomer to Saucony, prepare to be converted since its sneakers are nothing but praised for their comfort, style, and affordability.

One Sneaker
£580
Billioné Rikko

For the luxury-loving minimalists, these are a lavish upgrade to your classic Stan Smith's. These clean kicks are made of leather with 18k gold and Swarovski diamond detailing.

RunAround Freedom 4
$90
SoleRebels

Each pair of SoleRebels are hand-crafted in Ethiopia out of 100% sustainable materials. The brand has a whole slew of stylish options of sneakers, flats, and sandals all for comfy walking.

Adore Sneaker
$119.95
Vionic

One reviewer said this sneaker is the cure-all for her spurs and bunions, and that they're "worth every penny."

White Retro Sneakers
$230
MM6 Maison Margiela

For those aiming to stay on trend while keeping comfortable, Margiela's bowling style fits a timeless look with endless ways to wear.

Rockoko Mismatch Sneaker
$750
Fendi

The Italian label may not be the first brand to come to mind for comfy shoes, but these sock sneakers exclusive boast five-star reviews.