Every trend sits somewhere on a spectrum of wearability. On one end, there are the bold looks that usually only get test-driven by Instagram influencers with a knack for the eccentric. Bike shorts as pants, prairie dresses, animal-print tights, and so forth. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there are the more pared-back, approachable trends like statement sneakers, monochrome outfits, and kick-flare jeans. Somewhere in the middle of all this lie the trends that remain accessible, but challenge you to step ever-so-slightly outside of the box. This is where the pants-tucked-into-boots trend comes into focus.

Think about when you're putting on a pair of trousers. Odds are whatever footwear you choose is meant to go underneath — not over. Skinny jeans may fit snugly into tall boots, but looser pants can look lumpy or twisted if not executed correctly. Naturally, the inclination has typically been to opt for the pants that your shoes will fit like a glove, right?

However, the last couple of seasons have proven there is a craving for change, even if it means a little extra tugging and arranging. In large part, thanks to Hedi Slimane's endorsement of the layering trick on Celine's Spring 2020 runway, layering boots over your wider-legged pants has officially blown up.

Celine Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

But further back than just the last few seasons, you can check out stylish photos from the '70s when women like Diane Von Furstenberg and YSL muse Loulou de la Falaise were teaming roomy trousers with tall boots, nodding to an equestrian-inspired aesthetic. "I love to style my pants this way as it reminds me of the jodhpur-chic look from riding," Géraldine Boublil of Erin Off Duty tells TZR. The Parisian influencer adds that the duo gives off "a certain easy allure."

Diane von Furstenberg Circa 1970s | Susan Wood/Getty Images

Another benefit to this trend is that it can revive pants that you tend to neglect because they require extra tailoring. "The trouser trend was made just for me," Babba C Rivera tells TZR. "As someone with extremely long legs, the majority of my pants are too short. But thanks to this new genius trend, I can now cancel the search party and embrace every trouser my wardrobe has to offer by concealing the truth with a statement boot." The Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur suggests opting for a boot that's "structured enough to keep its shape while shielding the pant." An easy trick to help you keep it from getting too bunched: consider a rubber band or elastic over the pants at the ankle to help keep them from getting pulled in the wrong direction.

Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2020. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, more examples of why this simple but statement-making styling trick is worth trying out right now.

Consider approaching the pairing in a monochrome color palette for an especially interesting take on the trend. Add a bright bag to break it up.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you're searching for a fresh take on the Western-inspired trend, consider tucking relaxed denim into python cowboy boots and finishing off the look with a jean jacket and printed neckerchief.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Géraldine Boublil's take on equestrian style translates to cool workwear, especially with her cream-colored suit and chunky chain necklace in the mix.

If you've invested in the two-tone boot trend, show your go-to style off by tucking a pair of trousers into them. As illustrated above, it makes for a polished take on suiting.

With warmer temperatures around the corner you've likely got white denim on the mind — here's how to wear it right now.

By opting for boots in a slightly different tone than your pants, a monochromatic look doesn't come off as too matchy-matchy.

If you're looking to get a bit more creative with the trend, swap trousers and jeans for overalls or even sweats. Or, consider trading riding or cowboy boots for a combat style instead.