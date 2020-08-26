Chain jewelry you definitely own: necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and even anklets. You may also have a pair of loafers or an open-back dress also cinched and draped with heavy metal. But right now, its handbags that have everyone's attention. Chunky chains bags are one that's been a street style favorite for a few seasons, but right now the market is flooded with unusual, trendy options. You’re going to see chains everywhere for fall.

Chalk it up to NYC-based Kara's chunky-chained bike wallet and Bottega Veneta's latest iteration of the pouch leading the trend. But, earlier this year, designers in every city showcased the chunky detail on their Fall/Winter 2020 runways. Whether you reside on the side of minimalist fashion or you firmly believe in the mantra, “more is more,” 2020’s chunky chain trend is one that spans the spectrum. And thanks to the wide range of options on the market — from heavy metal hardware to sleek, acrylic links — there’s bound to be an option for everyone.

If you’re going to invest in a handbag, Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta pieces have managed to become some of the most sought-after pieces in fashion, and his latest designs are no exception. Opt for a piece like the $3,800 Cassette Chain-Embellished Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag, which features the chunky chain trend as a strap. Another great forever piece would be the $995 Midi Anchor Bag from JW Anderson, which will become a staple in your closet.

If you'd prefer a piece that feels more contemporary will fall in love with Medea’s $870 Short Chain-Detailed Leather Tote Bag that fits in with an edgier aesthetic. The best thing about this trend is that your bag is not only practical (hello, sturdy strap) but it will make a combo as basic as jeans and a tee feel instantly put together.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite chunky chain bags on the market.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.