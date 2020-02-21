Influencers, editors, and buyers have descended upon Milan — flying over from London or their hometowns to join together in the Italian city. At Milan Fashion Week, the fashion crowd is known to break out some of their wildest looks and road-test tricky trends. The streets are filled with bright colors, eye-catching patterns, and dreamy fabrics. And with the warmer temps in the city, the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style is a glimpse of what you'll want to be wearing in the next few months ahead.

Gucci, Prada, and Fendi show its collections during MFW, and attendees will often arrive to the venue sporting a piece (or a few) from the designers. Show-goers arrived to the Prada show decked out in the label's abstract prints. And at Gucci, visitors opted for the designer's classic loafers and funky Horsebit platforms and logo-laden separates. Take Tamu McPherson, who nailed a full burnt orange Gucci ensemble featuring an adorable seashell print. But, it's not all about the big Italian brands, attendees pair the designer pieces with contemporary labels, too. For instance, Teen Vogue's EIC Lindsay Peoples Wagner wore a feathery pajama top from Daily Sleeper (ideal for napping in between shows) coupled with Gucci socks and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Below, see all the street style looks from MFW so far, and don't forget to keep checking back as there will be more photos coming in.

Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style

Outside Prada, Veronica Heilbrunner wore a look from the beloved Milanese brand.

Coordinated striped looks make for a cool lesson in color-clashing.

Nicole Chapoteau walked outside Prada with the most coveted bag of all, a to-go carrier from Prada's Bar Luce.

Erika Boldrin wore a black and white printed top with a matching bra.

Tamu McPherson stunned in a set from Gucci. The influencer went for exciting accessories, wearing bright red gloves, oversized sunglasses, and dangly chain earrings.

Caroline Daur arrived to the Gucci show in the designer's color-contrasting pieces, a lesson on how to make primary colors elevated.

Alyssa Coscarelli opted for a burnt orange knit set from Simon Miller coupled with chunky black loafers from Prada.

Garage's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wore a Saint Laurent paired with a sporty bomber jacket, shimmery skirt, Chanel bag, and Staud shoes.

This show-goer belted her blazer, which was a prominent trend on the NYFW runways. And she took it a step further matching her croc belt to her high-knee boots.

Jessica Wang in a Richard Quinn floral look.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner proved that pajamas are just as suitable for the outdoors as they are inside the home. She paired the red trim in her top to her accessories.

Linda Tol shown in a leather bustier top with a turtleneck underneath. She completed the look with a leather blazer and a unique pair of jeans.

Sarah Brody tried out a full leather look and finished off with a bright red cardigan and matching earrings.

This fashion girl proved there's no limit to how many colors you can wear at one time.

This attendee proved a sweatshirt can easily look polished. She paired hers with slouchy printed loafers and coordinating heels.

Outside a show, this trendsetter took it back to the '70s with a funky throwback look.

Jenny Walton in between shows wearing a luxe blazer and flowy trousers and Bottega Veneta shoes.