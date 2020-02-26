The grand finale of fashion month is here: Paris. After the past few weeks of back-to-back shows, presentations, and events, the fashion crowd has settled in the City of Lights to end the month with some of the biggest contenders in the game including Dior, Celine, Valentino, and Chanel. And outside the venues, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style is equally as mesmerizing. If you've ever wondered what french girl style is all about, just take a glance at the looks during PFW.

To recap the last few weeks, the street style has ranged from wildly adventurous, to more pared down and timeless. New York Fashion Week started the month off on a bold note, with show-goers sporting loud colors and prints. Next came London Fashion Week, where the crowd toned it down a bit with more minimal, yet luxe pieces, while also dressing practical for the rain. And in Milan, the spring weather allowed for Bermuda shorts and lightweight dresses. But now in Paris, you'll find that on day one, many attendees opted for wearing the pieces of the designers showing. For instance, at Dior, show-goers were shown wearing the house's ready-to-wear and accessories. While at Marine Serre, street style girls arrived to the venue decked out in the label's pieces stamped with its adored moon print. Coperni was another label seen on the streets, mostly in the form of its up-and-coming sculptural bags.

Below, find all the looks that took the streets that define Parisian style. And since Paris is the longest fashion week, you can expect more looks to keep coming in — so don't forget to check back.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Xenia Adonts faced the rain in a luxe organza trench coat and clear umbrella.

Shutterstock

Teen Vogue's Lindsay Peoples Wagner in a fringe sweater from & Other Stories and a Dior clutch.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Yoyo Cao wore a camo jacket, army green turtleneck, and beige straight-leg trousers.

Shutterstock

Reese and Molly Blutstein wore Coperni bags to the label's show.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Chloé Harrouche stuck to sleek neutrals in her ensemble, styling a trench over a sleek suit.

Shutterstock

Vogue's Chioma Nnadi decided on an emerald green leather trench coat, red daisy bag, and lug-sole sneakers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This attendee wore a voluminous, puff-sleeve jacket, baseball cap, and Calvin Klein boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Susie Lau looked colorful in a Dior tie dye jumpsuit and matching light pink bag from the designer.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Blanca Miró Scrimieri in a Marine Serre ensemble coupled with funky yellow boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Géraldine Boublil in a Dior jacket, Loewe pants, and LEBRAND shoes.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Maria Bernad played with texture, color, and prints by wearing a corduroy jacket, orange jumpsuit, and Miista's cult-favorite snake boots.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This attendee opted for a Marine Serre x Nike top and lightweight black jacket.

Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock

Aya Suzuki and Ami Suzuki matched in trench coats and Dr. Martens' Jadon boots. The coordinated looks were weather-appropriate and still so cool.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Caroline Daur pictured in a chic Dior sleeveless leather dress and elevated loafers. The combo was simple, but could easily be layered with a button-down underneath.

Shutterstock

Marta Cygan took the streets in a checkered coat and western boots. By keeping her bottom layers basic, the contrasting pieces don't feel overwhelming.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Irene Kim wore a Marine Serre top and dress paired with a polished long coat.