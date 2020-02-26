The Best Paris Fashion Week Street Style Looks For Fall/Winter 2020
The grand finale of fashion month is here: Paris. After the past few weeks of back-to-back shows, presentations, and events, the fashion crowd has settled in the City of Lights to end the month with some of the biggest contenders in the game including Dior, Celine, Valentino, and Chanel. And outside the venues, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style is equally as mesmerizing. If you've ever wondered what french girl style is all about, just take a glance at the looks during PFW.
To recap the last few weeks, the street style has ranged from wildly adventurous, to more pared down and timeless. New York Fashion Week started the month off on a bold note, with show-goers sporting loud colors and prints. Next came London Fashion Week, where the crowd toned it down a bit with more minimal, yet luxe pieces, while also dressing practical for the rain. And in Milan, the spring weather allowed for Bermuda shorts and lightweight dresses. But now in Paris, you'll find that on day one, many attendees opted for wearing the pieces of the designers showing. For instance, at Dior, show-goers were shown wearing the house's ready-to-wear and accessories. While at Marine Serre, street style girls arrived to the venue decked out in the label's pieces stamped with its adored moon print. Coperni was another label seen on the streets, mostly in the form of its up-and-coming sculptural bags.
Below, find all the looks that took the streets that define Parisian style. And since Paris is the longest fashion week, you can expect more looks to keep coming in — so don't forget to check back.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style
Xenia Adonts faced the rain in a luxe organza trench coat and clear umbrella.
Teen Vogue's Lindsay Peoples Wagner in a fringe sweater from & Other Stories and a Dior clutch.
Yoyo Cao wore a camo jacket, army green turtleneck, and beige straight-leg trousers.
Reese and Molly Blutstein wore Coperni bags to the label's show.
Chloé Harrouche stuck to sleek neutrals in her ensemble, styling a trench over a sleek suit.
Vogue's Chioma Nnadi decided on an emerald green leather trench coat, red daisy bag, and lug-sole sneakers.
This attendee wore a voluminous, puff-sleeve jacket, baseball cap, and Calvin Klein boots.
Susie Lau looked colorful in a Dior tie dye jumpsuit and matching light pink bag from the designer.
Blanca Miró Scrimieri in a Marine Serre ensemble coupled with funky yellow boots.
Géraldine Boublil in a Dior jacket, Loewe pants, and LEBRAND shoes.
Maria Bernad played with texture, color, and prints by wearing a corduroy jacket, orange jumpsuit, and Miista's cult-favorite snake boots.
This attendee opted for a Marine Serre x Nike top and lightweight black jacket.
Aya Suzuki and Ami Suzuki matched in trench coats and Dr. Martens' Jadon boots. The coordinated looks were weather-appropriate and still so cool.
Caroline Daur pictured in a chic Dior sleeveless leather dress and elevated loafers. The combo was simple, but could easily be layered with a button-down underneath.
Marta Cygan took the streets in a checkered coat and western boots. By keeping her bottom layers basic, the contrasting pieces don't feel overwhelming.
Irene Kim wore a Marine Serre top and dress paired with a polished long coat.