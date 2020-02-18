The fashion month marathon continues on. Though London has come and gone in the blink of an eye, it showcased a slew of stunning collections from heavy hitters like Burberry, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham. There are also up-and-coming cool-girl labels that show in the UK — think Charlotte Knowles, Petar Petrov, Rejina Pyo. But, just as important as these brands' appearances on the runway, their prominence among London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020's best street style is worth looking out for.

While in New York, show-goers were all about taking risks when it comes to their looks (this season's NYFW street style saw everything from head-to-toe bright colors to wild clashing prints), style in London veers more classic and refined. Trench coats, timeless handbags, and menswear-inspired suits are among the luxe staples that took the street this past week. But, due to the non-stop rain, attendees also had to prioritize practical dressing. To stay dry, show-goers opted for chic raincoats, umbrellas, waterproof boots, and vinyl bucket hats. And a reoccurring look that stood out among influencers was the monochromatic ensemble — Jessie Bush wore a full beige ensemble, while Blanca Miró Scrimieri sported all royal blue.

Curious to what other stylish ensembles attendees put together in the rainy weather? Below, see all the looks you can't afford to miss from LFW.

London Fashion Week Street Style Fall/Winter 2020

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

For an effortlessly polished look, monochromatic never disappoints. Jessie Bush decided to go simple with all beige.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

This attendee proved emerald green and hot pink should be mixed together.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Tiffany Hsu displayed how to seamlessly layer multiple leather pieces.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

TZR's Aemilia Madden didn't let the dreary weather hold her back. She paired together two croc pieces and finished off her outfit with a punchy pop of orange via her midi skirt.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Garage's fashion director, displayed how to style a graphic tee. She paired hers with a sleek leather trench coat, striped skirt, and Bottega Veneta boots.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Lisa Aiken joined in on the monochromatic trend. She wore a Prada sweater, SLVRLAKE denim, and a Wandler bag.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Eva Chen wore a full checkered look from Maison Kitsuné and finished it with Dior boots.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Teen Vogue's Tahirah Hairston wore clashing prints, but kept them within the same color palette for a coordinated finish.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Blanca Miró Scrimieri paired her royal blue ensemble with casual converse sneakers.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Susie Lau showed her whimsical style by pairing a Simone Rocha tulle dress and bright red buckled boots with a classic plaid coat.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Veronika Heilbrunner made her intriguing printed pants the star of her look.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Erika Boldrin coupled her of-the-moment Khaite boots with a tie-front dress and leather trench.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Teen Vogue's Lindsay Peoples Wagner brought out cheery colors despite the unpleasant weather. She opted for a Stine Goya coat and Marc Jacobs skirt.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

This attendee took the practical route wearing a trench coat with a hood.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Maria Bernad embraced the much-deserved sunshine with a pastel purple dress. The influencer coupled her dress with cow print boots.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

To keep dry, this show-goer swapped an umbrella for a vinyl bucket hat. Layered outerwear is a simple way to prepare for sudden changes in weather.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Net-a-Porter's Elizabeth von der Goltz stuck to a neutral palette, styling a plaid coat from Joseph and a lizard bag from Hunting Season.

Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

A see-through raincoat is ideal for those who don't want their outfit covered up by a jacket. This show-goer paired hers with bright red lug-sole Celine boots.