Mentally, dreary January seems to be the longest month of the year. But when the whirlwind of back-to-back Fashion Weeks begins, the excitement returns, especially when it comes to dressing. If you're still feeling the January blues, New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2020 street style will help you feel inspired once again. Thanks to trendy (and yet, weather conscious) influencers, editors, and buyers, the winter style rut you've been stuck in will seem undue.

In New York, showgoers embrace the city's mix of downtown cool and uptown prep with their street style looks. Expect plenty of leather, and black (it's NYC, after all), but also quirky, playful fashion full of color, print, and texture. Case in point: last season, the Spring/Summer 2020 street style from last September was all about reinterpreted suiting with lots of layering, and unusual proportions. The nice thing is that even if you're on a shopping hiatus, most street style looks you can recreate using your go-to closet staples in an out-of-the box way. For instance, consider trying something as simple as tucking your trousers into your favorite boots, or take it a step further by throwing a midi skirt over your pants.

In addition to styling, keep an eye out for showgoers wearing items that are guaranteed to be big for Spring. Last season, STAUD's moon bag and Bottega Veneta's Skirt in Matelassé Nappa were the standout favorites. As for what's swarming the streets of lower Manhattan this season? Start with bright colors, bold prints, and chunky lug-sole boots.

Below, find all the looks to have at your fingertips when you're feeling especially uninspired. And keep checking back for even more ultra-chic ensembles to flood in.

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style

Asia Typek

Eva Chen shown wearing a blue plaid statement coat.

Asia Typek

Mecca James Williams opted for different shades of orange throughout her look.

Asia Typek

TZR's Aemilia Madden in an exciting bandana print sweater and By Far crocodile bag.

Asia Typek

Linda Tol sported a leather blazer paired with a leather pleated maxi skirt.

Asia Typek

Polka dots were out to play.

Asia Typek

When you can't decide between a skirt or pants, wear them both.

Asia Typek

This attendee looked equally warm and chic.

Asia Typek

This group of showgoers got the plaid memo.

Asia Typek

Madeline Fass, Michelle Li, and Elizabeth Tamkin commuting to another show together.

Asia Typek

TZR's Lauren Caruso in a light green checkered blazer and Wandler two-tone boots.

Asia Typek

Linda Tol tied her sweater around her shoulders.

Asia Typek

Floral is just as appropriate in February as it during the spring and summer months. Just couple the print with a material like suede or leather.

Asia Typek

This showgoer made a convincing case for peplum.

Asia Typek

Tiffany Hsu exhibited how to easily elevate a pair of sweats.

Asia Typek

The Zoe Report's Lauren Caruso in a baby blue set from Entireworld.

Asia Typek

Alice Barbier in a collared jacket.

Asia Typek

Js Roques in a sleek suit.

Asia Typek

This attendee styled her vest with a trench coat and maxi skirt.

Asia Typek

Lisa Aiken matched her lips to her blazer.

Asia Typek

Aemilia Madden, Alyssa Coscarelli, and Maria Alia on their way to the next show.

Asia Typek

Looking for a fresh new trench to add to your collection? Consider one that involves netting.

Asia Typek

Skip the umbrella and go for stylish rainy day staples instead.

Asia Typek

Linda Tol went for a cool oversized look.

Asia Typek

TyLynn Nguyen nailed a minimal, yet chic look.

Asia Typek

Shorts and knee-high boots seemed to be a theme throughout the week.

Asia Typek

Margaret Zhang is all for tucking your trousers into your boots.

Asia Typek

Maria Alia wore a boxy jacket and exciting lime green trousers.

Asia Typek

Jenny Walton made her Carolina Herrera cold weather-approved by throwing a turtleneck underneath.

Asia Typek

Brown and plaid are always a good combination.

Asia Typek

Double your jacket as a dress and you're set.

Asia Typek

Evidence that it's okay to wear your open-toe heels in the winter.

Asia Typek

Lisa Aiken polished off a simple look with a chunky gold necklace.

Asia Typek

TZR's Lauren Caruso in a Tibi jacket and Chanel bag.

Asia Typek

Layer a leather jacket over a plaid blazer for extra warm.

Asia Typek

Combat the winter weather with a spring-approved dress.

Asia Typek

Leonie Hanne opted for lightweight fabrics.

Asia Typek

Make your handbag the star of your look.

Asia Typek

Lug sole boots were spotted everywhere on the streets of Manhattan.

Asia Typek

This attendee balanced out a colorful printed skirt with neutrals.

Asia Typek

TZR's Aemilia Madden mixed her vintage coat with a Vince sweater and Miu Miu boots.

Asia Typek

Orange and yellow make for a playful spring combination.

Asia Typek

Outside of Tory Burch, a group of showgoers showed off creative winter layering ideas.

Asia Typek

TZR's Lauren Caruso

Asia Typek

Asia Typek

TZR's Aemilia Madden styled an all white look with a hat to match.

Asia Typek

Mecca James Williams shows the versatility of denim.

Asia Typek

A rain jacket can be trendy, not just practical.

Asia Typek

A thick shirt can double as outerwear.

Asia Typek

Tall boots with trousers tucked in is the latest look to try according to the streets of New York.

Asia Typek

Bright outerwear is an easy way to transform an outfit entirely.

Asia Typek

Swap your usual leather jacket for a top and skirt in the material instead.

Asia Typek

Try one color head to toe for a cool take on seasonal dressing.

Asia Typek

A colorful jacket makes an all white outfit instantly pop.

Asia Typek

Alyssa Coscarelli and Lauren Caruso showed off the impact of combining a statement jacket with boots.

Asia Typek

Choose a jacket with cool details like ruffles or fringe to take an outfit to the next level.

Asia Typek

Layer pants with a skirt for a surprisingly cool combo.

Asia Typek

Teen Vogue Editor In Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner shows that practical outerwear can make a statement, too.

Asia Typek

Try layering a blazer with a heavy coat for a cool combo.

Asia Typek

Swap a standard dress for a silky coat and cinch at the waist.

Asia Typek

Don't be afraid to style similar colors and prints together.

Asia Typek

Babba Canales styles a leather jacket with a colorful Boyy bag.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Tamu McPherson styled bold orange with a rich brown to tone things down.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Liya Kebede opted for practical Veja sneakers with black jeans and a plaid coat.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sabina Socol paired white jeans and a coordianted blouse with a '70s-style fleece jacket.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To make shorts work for cold weather, Sophia Roe styled them with black tights, tall boots, and a trench.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Teen Vogue's Michelle Lee played with pretty pastels.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's nothing more classic than combing ankle boots, jeans, and a bomber jacket.