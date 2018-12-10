The Best Eyebrow Products For Arches As Dark As Your Heart
Strong, groomed brows are at the forefront of every good makeup look. And as the beauty industry is (finally) offering up products suited for each and every skin tone (major shoutout to Rihanna and Fenty Beauty), the selection of brow products specifically for deep skin and dark hair is full of gems these days. Even better news: TZR consulted celebrity makeup artists to find the best brow products for dark arches, and boy, did they deliver.
“Anastasia Beverly Hills has some amazing deep dark pencils and cream eyebrow pots,” Mylah Morales, a celebrity makeup artist who regularly works with Rihanna, Willow Smith, and Nicki Minaj (just to name a few), tells The Zoe Report. She reaches for her Anastasia Beverly Hills faves when going for a more natural look, but sometimes dramatic arches are in order. If Morales wants to create a dark, sharp brow that appears almost tattooed-on, she opts for Ardell Only Stroke A Brow Feathering Pen. “It goes on very deep and very dark, almost like a felt tip pen,” she says.
“I’ve been loving all the Kelley Baker Brow products,” Ash K. Holm, the go-to makeup artist for Shay Mitchell and Jourdan Dunn, tells us. “This is a must-have brow line," she says, if only because there’s a shade for every skin tone and hair color. “I typically like to use Brown or Dark Brown for Latina and Middle Eastern skin tones, and for deep or dark skin, I would use the Dark Brown," she says.
“Senna Cosmetics has great products for women of all skin tones,” Scott Barnes, J.Lo’s go-to glam artist, tells The Zoe Report. The brand’s Brow Book is the most inclusive item in the range, with nine brow powders that range in shade from Platinum to Noir.
All that being said, there’s always the danger of going overboard with dark brow products and ending up with arches that look less-than-natural. “I find brows to look best when you go one shade lighter than your hair color,” Holm says. “If you have deep skin and black hair, using dark brown brow products looks softer, and you still have plenty of definition.”
According to all three artists, creating the perfect dark brow begins with either a pencil or powder — it all comes down to which texture you perfect to work with. “Use soft upward strokes to create a feather effect with the brush or pencil to create the look and feel of actual hair,” Morales tells us.
“It’s easy to overdo it, so start lightly filling in sparse areas and build from there to avoid looking heavy-handed,” Barnes advises.
When Camille Thompson, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Storm Reid and Ashleigh Murray, begins working on the brows, the first thing she does is examine the hairs. "I start off by using a clear brow gel to bush the hairs upward, or a brow wax," she says. This allows the makeup artist to see what needs to be filled in. For a more natural look, she'll apply a pencil or powder in the sparse areas, which gives the brow natural volume. "For deeper brunettes, I love using a taupe brown or a warm soft brown pencil or powder." She says that powders translate a bit more natural, whereas pencils are more defining. Lastly, Thompson brushes the brows up to blend them even more to give the most natural finish.
Holm suggests filling in the arch and the tail of the brow first for more definition, using the Kelley Baker Brow Pencil. “Always fill in the inner part of the brow last with a softer application, so the brows look feathered out in the front," she says. Once you’re done applying color, flip the pencil over to utilize the brow brush. “You can brush through the brows to make them soft and bushy,” she tells us.
Layering products is encouraged, since incorporating different textures into the look creates dimension and makes your arches appear natural, rather than drawn-on. “I like to finish with brow gel to keep the powder or pencil in place,” Morales says.
And after you've found your product roundup, Yolonda Frederick, a celebrity makeup artist response for Ciara's makeup, has a tip for brows that need taming. "After filling them in, whisk a bit of Got2b Spiking Glue into the brow with a clean mascara wand to secure your shape," the makeup artist says. "Your brows are guaranteed to look perfect the entire day!"
Ahead, discover the 28 brow products makeup artists recommend for arches as dark as your heart (or maybe just your hair).
Best Eyebrow Products For Dark Brows: Pencils
The Brow Wiz pencil range from Anastasia Beverly Hills includes the shades Granite (almost black) and Ebony (true black) for dark-as-night brows.
A staple in Barnes' kit, Senna's Sketch-A-Brow Precision Pencil comes in eight shades, from Blonde to its new Black Brown shade.
"This brow pencil makes it very easy to create the feather effect," Holm says.
The shade Blackest Brown makes for an edgy black brow that still has some softness to it, courtesy of beauty legend Iman.
Keanda Snagg, a New York-based makeup artist, says Mented Cosmetics' High Brow Pencil is great for all skin tones and easy to use.
Fiona Stiles, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Lily Collins and Gabrielle Union, says Kimiko's Super Fine Eyebrow Pencil Automatique in Black Tea is a cool toned dark brown, so it truly blend with the tone of the brows.
One of my favorite products right now is a new one from Maybelline, it's the Brow Extensions Fiber Pomade Crayon," Neil Scibelli, Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist who works with Elle Macpherson and Yvette Noel-Schure, tells TZR. "It's really a game changer in the brow category since it goes on like a pencil but it uses a fiber-infused pomade which actually grips on to the brows and creates the effect of real brow hairs."
Scibelli says IT Cosmetics' Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil is fine enough that it allows you to control and design your shape, whether you're using it to lift your arch a bit higher or to fill in.
Makeup artist Robin Black (you probably know her by her Instagram handle @beautyisboring), says Shu Uemura 's Hard Formula brow pencil has been around for over 25 years, and with good reason. "The shades 01, 02, and 05 have cool gray undertones which work surprisingly well to soften and fill black or dark brown brows."
"My go-to is a thin pencil like the NARS Brow Perfector," Brittany Sullivan, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie, tells TZR. "The shape makes it easier to control and to draw in strokes that look similar to natural brows."
Best Eyebrow Products For Dark Brows: Powders
"Lightly setting the brow with the matching brow powder gives the brows a longer wear," Holm tells TZR. This powder duo from Kelley Baker Brows includes the shades Brown and Dark Brown, so you have options.
In Lamik's Celebrity Brow Kit you'll get a brow powder and pomade. With the duo, you'll be able to create the *perfect* brow.
He's not one to work with powders often, but when he does, Scibelli always reaches for Chanel's La Palette Sourcils.
Stiles loves the brow powder from Clé De Peau Beauté. "The tone is perfect and I can control the density of the pigment, making is denser where I need it, and more sheer where wanted," she says.
"I personally don’t use brow powder for my clients but I would only recommend brow powders if you have thin or sparse brows," Snagg says. "Anastasia Beverly Hills brow powders are great because there are a range of different shades to choose from."
Best Eyebrow Products For Dark Brows: Pens
"Flower Beauty also makes an amazing pen called the Brow Vixen Tattoo Effect Stain," Scibelli notes. "This one is great because it also features a slanted applicator, which is great for arches, and the formula really grips onto the brow hairs for an all day stain." Plus, the makeup artist says it's totally smudge proof and formulated with clean ingredients.
"I always use the brow pens from Suqqu," Stiles says. "Beautiful, buildable colors that work perfectly on dark hair," she says about the pens.
Scibelli says L'Oreal Paris' Micro Ink Pens lives up to its 48 hour wear claim. "This pen has a multi rigid flat applicator, so when you apply it, it actually has multiple strokes built into it," he explains. "It's great in the arch because you can use it slanted, in the direction of your arch, to create a shape as thin or as thick as desired."
Choose the shade Soft Black for the darkest, most defined brows ever. Bonus: the product is under $10.
Black says Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color is sheer and buildable for a natural look. For dark arches she recommends using the dark and medium shades.
Best Eyebrow Products For Dark Brows: Gels
Black says Diorshow's Pump 'N' Brow is another new entry into the brow taming offerings, and notes that the product lasts a long time without leaving your brows feeling crispy.
Scibelli always grabs Milk Makeup's Kush Fiber Brow Gel for his clients with dark hair. "This one contains fibers to catch on to the brow hair to fill them in, while grooming the shape up with a gel formula," he explains. "I also like that it's flake-free and also conditioning."
"This dense fiber formula fills in sparse brows and creates fluffy, full arches," Black says. "The shades Granite and Espresso are great for anyone with dark brown or black brows."
After using an eyebrow pen (or either a pencil or powder), Renée Loiz, a celebrity makeup artist who works with young Hollywood stars like Eris Baker and Faith Herman, says to lightly brush the brows using Uoma Beauty's Brow-Fro Blow Out Gel. "The color of the tinted brow gel should be one or two shades lighter than your brows," she notes.
"Now, if you want to go super natural, Glossier’s Brow Boy grooming pomade swept through the brows gives structure and adds a color boost for depth," Frederick says. She suggests the black shades for dark arches.
Stiles loves the flexibility of Surratt's Expressioniste Brow Pomade, and says the product has been in her makeup kit for years.
"I personally only use clear brow gel on my clients because this product has two duties, it holds the brow in place and also tints the brows to make them appear either fuller, softer or lighter," Snagg notes. One of her favorites is Fenty Beauty's new Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler.
"The spooly is really thin, which allows you to neatly groom your brow shape shape without over doing it," Scibelli says about Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel. "I think it's perfect if you don't need too much fill in but are looking for more of a polished, defined finish."
