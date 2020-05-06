The Best Cheap Eyeshadow Palettes To Get You Out Of A Makeup Rut For $20 Or Less
Post-quarantine, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were graphs showing a correlation between lockdown and the number of new makeup trends. You yourself have probably tried out some new *lewks* or you’ve least eyed the colors that have remained untouched in your palettes. But, if you haven’t dyed your hair or painted your eyelids sunset orange yet, it might be time for some beauty experimentation. To make the decision easier, there's an entire selection of the best cheap eyeshadow palettes that you can add to your cart for $20 or less, because fun makeup doesn't have to be expensive.
If a good price isn't reason enough for getting a new palette while at home, just take a look at the Instagram feeds of your favorite stars and celeb makeup artists, because they’ve held no creativity back during quarantine. Two of the boldest looks to come fresh from lockdown were Elle Fanning's cherry tomato red lids and lips, and Tracee Ellis Ross' choice of electric lime green eyeshadow. While bright and bold is definitely in, some stars have turned to subdued styles — like Kylie Jenner, who opted for a softer pink on her eyes, and her sis Kim Kardashian, who stuck to her usual beige and toned-down neutrals for a makeup tutorial she did.
You can't deny it; you've got endless inspiration, and it's your turn now. Below, shop the best cheap eyeshadow palettes for giving your lids the spotlight.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
High-quality, clay-infused products is what Tarte is known for, and these super-pigmented eyeshadows are no exception. Winning nearly 700 five-star ratings from reviewers, it's the perfect palette for chic everyday looks.
Easily buildable, this palette's eyeshadows can take you from an au naturel look to a smoky eye in a few minutes. It's been applauded by reviewers for its smooth consistency and ability to be easily blended, not to mention it has 600 five-star reviews to boot.
It's hard to say no to a palette with 300 five-star reviews and a wallet-friendly price tag. You get a combo of matte and shimmer shadows in warm cozy tones that'll work year-round, no matter if you prefer a bold or minimalist look. Makeup Revolution also has its Deep Dive Palette from the same line available for only $3.99.
At the top end of your budget is this vibrantly colorful palette, useable for trying any rainbow-inspired look. The recipient of 248 five-star reviews, this palette's bright blend of matte and shimmer eyeshadows are hard to turn down.
Any minimalist will adore the quiet neutrals that are featured in this palette. Although they're super subdued, they're perfectly light and airy for spring and summer, but work wonders for a neutral smoky eye come fall and winter.
Since you currently can't jet set off to a Hawaiian beach, using an eyeshadow palette reminiscent of the tropics is a nice little treat and imaginary getaway. Once you can take your vacay, you may as well bring it with you then, too.