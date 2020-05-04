Neon has been preparing for this moment since the '80s: the moment when it jumps from your swimsuit to your fingernails to, eventually, your lids. Highlighter eyeshadow is having a moment and the brand behind those intensely colorful Norvina Pro Pigment Palettes is now adding something even more vibrant to the beloved lineup. Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Electric Cake Liners are about to become the brightest makeup you own.

This is — officially — the stage of cyclical fashion when the costume you keep for decade-themed parties is now perfectly acceptable streetwear. And that goes for makeup, too. Overdone blush, cobalt-blue lids, and graphic liner are now as prevalent on Instagram as they are in a 40-year-old issue of Vogue. Here to coax the '80s aesthetic along is the palette-popular brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The makeup giant has been known to sneak fluorescent hues into their products. Proof: every Norvina Pro Pigment Palette, whose neutral shadows and smoky-eye essentials are sandwiched by vivid corals, electric yellows, and lime greens. Now, the lively Norvina lineup is getting a collection of liners that are — if you can believe it — even more thrilling.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Electric Cake Liners are a cross between everyday makeup and festival face paint.

Launching May 11 on AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com and at Sephora (both in stores and online), these water-activated colors come in two trios: one featuring hot pink, bright yellow, and neon green, and the other including tangerine, purple, and opaque white.

With a drop of water — or, as the brand suggests, a bit of Anastasia Beverly Hills' Dewy Set Setting Spray — you apply the Cake Liner to your lid like liquid pigment and let it dry into vivid color that refuses to budge or fade. The less you water it down, the brighter it will be.

This stuff is ideal for body art application and recreating the Instagram rainbow lid trend. Sign up to be notified the minute they're available, below.

