There's no better excuse to brush up on your contouring skills than being holed up in your house 24/7. And at the rate influencers are churning out tutorials on social media, Instagram is quickly becoming a sort of masterclass on beauty, all for free. The latest to post her work-from-home makeup routine is Kim Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty empress is combatting boredom with cosmetics, just like the rest of us. By the time you're allowed to leave the house, your skin will be glowing, your hair perfectly shiny and hopefully not botched by a DIY attempt at fringe, and your makeup will look like Mario Dedivanovic himself did it. You'll come out of this like a butterfly leaving its cocoon if the beauty community has anything to do with it.

Now, go change out of your pajamas and get ready for this little cosmetology lesson from Professor Kardashian. According to the expert, "the key to a good base is always your moisturizers and your serums," so make sure to use skincare products that don't pill because "that's the worst," she says.

While most of the products she features in the video are ~obviously~ from her own collection, Kardashian actually starts with Joe Blasco's Ultrabase in Olive Beige 3, one of her longtime favorites. In the tutorial, she applies the cream foundation to her face and neck with a MAC Kabuki 180 Buffer Brush, then commences her contouring magic.

Kim K. applies Shade 7 of KKW Beauty's Liquid Concealer under her eyes, along her nose, and into her laugh lines, then sets it a healthy dose of Baking Powder in Shade 2, leaving that on while she brushes her eyebrows with a MAC spoolie and puts her Crème Contour & Highlight Set to work.

After blending her contour and setting it with the Powder Contour & Highlight Palette (adding a bit of the contour shade on the underside of her nose and a dab of highlighter above the Cupid's bow), she brushes the middle hue of the Classic Shimmers Blush Palette onto her cheeks because "pink blush just makes you look awake and youthful."

Kardashian's final touches on her at-home makeup routine are to brush contour onto her lids and under her lower lash line for definition, add a bit of highlighter to the outer corners of her eyes, apply mascara, set it with with Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and put on her favorite Nude 1.5 Lip Liner and '90s Icon Matte Lipstick.

The beauty guru brushes a touch of brightening powder under her eyes — a "very important step" — and sets off to the kitchen to "get harassed" by her kids. (Has a millionaire has never felt so relatable?) Every product Kardashian used in her handy tutorial, ahead.

