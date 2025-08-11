With beauty brands unveiling launches at a dizzying rate, deciphering whether the latest luxury mascara will help you take the illusion of extensions better than your favorite drugstore one is a never-ending struggle. This is just one scenario that demonstrates why e.l.f.’s beauty court is always in session. After tackling overpriced makeup in its Judge Beauty 2024 Super Bowl commercial, the brand’s latest digital campaign spotlights the premiere legal team making the case for affordable glam for all. Leaning into the legal theme, The Law Offices of e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes parodies the early 2000s lawyer ads that ran during seemingly every daytime TV show.

In the clip, attorneys e.l.f.ino (played by drag star Heidi N’ Closet) and Schmarnes (played by comedian and author Matt Rife) introduce their law firm, sharing how they’ve helped “millions” of clients who have injured their wallets spending too much on makeup get compensation. Their evidence: 75% of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ products are priced under $10, including best-sellers Glow Reviver Lip Oil ($9) and Incredi-Curl Mascara ($9).

The message that high-quality makeup doesn’t have to be expensive, is of course, delivered with a healthy dose of laughter.

“The whole campaign cracked me up — Heidi and I had the best time creating it — and it resonates,” Rife said in a press release. “I grew up seeing those over-the-top law firm ads, so getting to parody one while backing a brand that actually delivers? That’s a case I’ll always take.”

Heidi N’ Closet adds, “I’ve been a loyal e.l.f.ie for years. The products never miss — and I go through a lot of makeup. e.l.f. proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to feel and look amazing. High-quality makeup that’s e.l.f.fordable? Case closed.”

