Over the last few years fanny packs have re-entered the fashion conversation. It wasn't so long ago that Gucci's belt bag was the style of street style stars. Though in the '90s neon, nylon iterations were all the rage, more recently, it's been all about something more subtle. The best belt bag styles this are all about neutral hues and sleek crafting.

Previously you may have reserved the style for concerts, theme parks, touristing and maybe a long hike on the trails. But, if you look back to Chanel's Fall/Winter 1994 runway, you'd find an early iteration of more modern interpretations. But, thanks to Sex & The City along with the popularity among skateboarders of Supreme's take on the style, its revival continued through the decade.

This past September, Burberry presented its new Lola Bum Bag designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. The latest iteration featured his revision to the brands logo, a TB monogram and quickly became a celebrity-favorite style. For those who prefer more structured shoulder bags, this latest interpretation feels more aligned with the neutral aesthetic. So whether you're finally reader to wade in, or you've preferred waist bags for a long time, try the latest take.

The polished variations below stay within a minimalist's comfort zone (sleek, clean, neutral hues, etc.) and for the same reasons have a timeless factor - or as timeless as any trend can be, that is. If you're accustomed to a crossbody or mini bag, start with something subtle that won't draw too much attention to it's fanny pack nature, like Ashya's Palmetto Bag or Piper & Skye's alligator leather pack styled over your shoulder or across your back a lá the cool style kids.

Treat your wardrobe to a timeless version of the convenient staple with these 13 relaxed but refined picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.