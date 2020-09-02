Scent — much like fashion — can be a way for individuals to express or dive into a desired mood. That said, it comes as no surprise that French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is a big fan of creating atmosphere with his home fragrances. And now he's teamed up with the luxury brand that makes one of his favorites to create a custom, limited edition one. The Balmain x Trudon candle collaboration puts a twist on the celebrity-favorite designer's go-to — a woody, citrusy, smoky candle by Cire Trudon — that also boasts his label's signature style.

If you fawned over Balmain's fall collection, and want to bring a bit of the design house's essence into your home, this partnership might just be the perfect way to do so — while filling your space with a not-so-predictable seasonal scent. The Parisian luxury candle brand took cues from its best-selling Ernesto fragrance (Rousteing's favorite) but went in a more feminine and floral direction. With head notes of cedarwood and nutmeg, heart notes of leather and black rose, and base notes of citrus and musk, the candle collab is a great alternative for anyone looking to transition their space into the next season without going the pumpkin spice route.

To give it the Balmain touch, the candleholders feature the house's iconic black-and-gold motif and marinière pattern, which makes them an instantly collectible commodity among the label's many fans. And speaking of hot items, the candle — which was initially released in two sizes — has already sold out in its larger size. However, according to Balmain's site, you can still get your hands on the Classic version (270g as opposed to the 2.8kg La Grande Bougie). So if you're looking for a simple but luxurious way to give your home an instant makeover or freshening up this fall, you should probably grab one before they're gone, too.

