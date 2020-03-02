The last leg of fashion month is beginning to make its way towards the end as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close. But before the industry of designers, editors, buyers, and more can take a collective sigh of relief, there are still a handful of shows to take its breath away. While every fashion week has its share of standout shows, the labels presenting in Paris always feel particularly special. A prime example, the looks from the Balmain Fall/Winter 2020 collection went viral after its debut earlier in the week — and after seeing them on the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, it's safe to say that they look even better off of the runway.

In most instances, it isn’t until you see a designer’s pieces out in the real world (whether it be on the likes of an everyday fashion lover or a household name in Hollywood) that you see its true potential. For some you could wait for months, or the next major award show, before you see these looks again. But as history as proven, when you’re a Kardashian, they might be taken fresh off the runway.

It’s no secret that the Kardashians have an envy-inducing relationship with Balmain like no other — and Kim and Kourtney’s latest appearances in the brand’s clothes prove that this cool, luxury label is one they simply won’t stop wearing. On Mar. 1, the duo were spotted attending Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris wearing coordinated monochromatic outfits from the French fashion house’s latest show. With form-fitting ensembles in chic neutral hues the sisters make a strong case for adding skin-tight latex pants into your collection of wardrobe staples.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Kardashian sisters took a same-but-different approach with these fresh-off-the-runway looks from Balmain. For a more polished take on the look, Kim sported a equally sleek, structured blazer (in matching shades of blush, brown, and warm mustard) with minimalist sandals. As for Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian wore a fitted turtleneck top to match her pants, creating the look of a catsuit with slouched black knee-high boots.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

While there was no doubt about it before, Kim and Kourtney firmly proved that no one rocks a Balmain look quite like a Kardashian.