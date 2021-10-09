The appeal of a purse that lets you stash your wallet, keys, lipstick, and other essentials while leaving your hands free is obvious, so it’s no wonder the best crossbody bags never go out of style. Plus, when the look can range from chic and understated to loud and trend-setting, there’s a lot to play with. Either direction you take, the easy-going style transitions seamlessly from brunch to the office to a night out — hands-free means perfect for dancing, after all.

Those seeking to channel the moment can consider a slouchy design à la the aughts, a logo-splashed sport-inspired bag, or a crossbody that pulls double duty as a belt bag. When timeless is more your vibe, lean into saddle bags and quilted leather — or opt for modern classics like Marc Jacobs’s Snapshot or a mini version of Mansur Gavriel’s now-iconic Bucket tote. And since most of these come in a rainbow of colors, the options have your Pantone trends all covered, from vibrant reds and yellows to comforting browns and blues.

Whether you’re channeling the runways sending out elevated practicality or all-out celebration, there’s a crossbody bag here you’ll love to carry — and you won’t believe that these are all available on Amazon.

1 A Crossbody Iteration Of The Classic Bucket Bag Amazon Mansur Gavriel Mini Zip Bucket Bag $465 See On Amazon Get all the understated elegance of the original Mansur Gavriel Bucket bag in this mini zippered style. The buttery soft calfskin leather comes in three shades and features an adjustable strap to customize it to you.

2 A Best-Selling Purse With 12,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon SG SUGU Lunar Medium-Dome Crossbody Bag $21 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers are shouting about this fashion find from the eaves. And given its unexpected style and dozens of colors, it deserves the accolades. There are also two-tone options (all with matching tassels) to choose from.

3 An Envelope-Style Purse That Doubles As A Clutch Amazon FashionPuzzle Envelope Wristlet Crossbody Bag $18 See On Amazon The name of the game with this best-selling bag is options. Whether you wear it across the body on the chain strap or use it as an envelope clutch, you can choose from more than 20 solid colors from neutrals to hot pink.

4 This Round Rattan Crossbody That’s Currently Trending Amazon Natural NEO Handwoven Round Rattan Bag $26 See On Amazon You’ve seen it on It girls all over Instagram and TikTok, and picking up a handwoven rattan bag is a sure-fire way to keep the summer vibes going. Choose between brown and white, all with a thin leather strap.

5 A Classic Crossbody Shape In A Rainbow Of Colors Amazon Roulens Small Crossbody Shoulder Bag $20 See On Amazon The shape might be timeless and effortless, but this super-popular bag is anything but boring. With double zippers, an adjustable strap, and sleek hardware, the toughest part might be choosing between the 17 colors.

6 A Sporty Logo Bag From Adidas Amazon adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag $25 See On Amazon Logomania shows no signs of stopping, and this bag from adidas Originals is an easy way to get in on the trend. The ripstop polyester is durable and sporty, making this as good for errands as it is for a day out.

7 The Vintage-Inspired Classic That Feels Perfectly Polished Amazon Mark Cross Grace Small Box $2,290 See On Amazon When a bag is named after Grace Kelly, you know it’s going to be timeless. This bag from Mark Cross features supple leather around a handmade poplar frame. The optional strap and top handle gives you variety, as do the three color options: brown, celadon, or a black-and-beige monogram.

8 A Stylish Crossbody With All-Over Fringe Amazon FashionPuzzle Small Fringe Crossbody Bag $17 See On Amazon Go Western or go Studio 54 glam — it’s all in how you style it with this surprisingly versatile bag with all-over fringe. Made from faux leather that’s “very soft,” according to one Amazon reviewer, it comes in 11 colors from classic black to electric blue.

9 An Elegant Bag In Croc-Effect Vegan Leather Amazon JW PEI Small Crossbody Bag $65 See On Amazon Its shape might be boxy, but this croc-effect bag definitely isn’t square. Made from scratch-resistant vegan leather, it’s a little bit vintage and a little bit glam.

10 A Slouchy Leather Bag That’s Totally Aughts Amazon Frye Melissa Leather Bag $388 See On Amazon The slouchy bags of the early aughts are back (hello, Balenciaga City). This bag from Frye channels that It-girl vibe in more than a dozen shades, all made of soft leather.

11 A Quilted Belt Bag That Doubles As A Crossbody Amazon ALDO Pounce Fannypack $40 See On Amazon Nab two trends at once with this belt bag that doubles as a micro-mini crossbody. Both straps are removable so nobody will be the wiser. The quilted faux leather and decorative tassel add a luxe touch.

12 A Versatile & Affordable Bag In All The Colors Amazon FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag $18 See On Amazon With its classic shape, sprinkling a pop of color into your outfits has never been easier than with this crossbody bag that comes in bright yellows, pinks, greens, and more. In fact, there are more than two dozen hues to choose from (including neutrals as well).

13 A See-Through Purse That’s Clearly On Trend Amazon Vorspack Clear Purse $29 See On Amazon Go totally transparent or keep a little to the imagination with sheer black, green, orange, or holographic. This crossbody features an adjustable chain, a thick PVC material, and a stand-out look.

14 A Dome-Shaped Bag You Can Wear In 2 Ways Amazon LOVEVOOK Dome Satchel Bag $23 See On Amazon Come for the shape, stay for the colors. This dome-shaped crossbody comes in 27 of them to be exact — including a few two-tone options. Grab it by the handles or sling it over your head. Either way, Amazon shoppers are big fans.

15 An Effortlessly Cool Bag With Braided Straps Amazon Rag & Bone Passport Bag $206 See On Amazon Rag & Bone has nailed woke-up-like-this cool, and this petite crossbody is a perfect example. With unexpected braided straps and a slight slouch to the leather to make it feel lived in, it’s unfussy but not lazy.

17 A Playful Camera Bag From Marc Jacobs Amazon Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag $280 See On Amazon Small but mighty, Marc Jacobs’s Snapshot camera bag adds a splash of fun to any ensemble, whether you go for poppy blue or muted pale gray. The graphic strap in coordinating hues is adjustable, and there’s a handy pocket in the back for your phone or any cards you want to keep on hand.

18 A Quilted Crossbody That Can Feel Classic Or Bold Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more timeless than a quilted bag with a half-chain strap. This faux leather design comes in 13 variations, from black and warm brown to baby blue and traffic cone orange.

19 A Smooth Leather Bag You’ll Wear Everywhere Amazon Madewell Crossbody Bag $98 See On Amazon This Madewell purse’s simple top-zipper design and narrow straps will take you from the farmers’ market to date night. Made from smooth leather, this grab-and-go-anywhere option comes in brown and black.

20 A Classic Quilted Bag With A Chain-Link Strap Amazon Tory Burch Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag $359 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a quilted leather bag with a chain-link strap. This Tory Burch chevron iteration features classic gold hardware, but if you’re looking for a pop of color, don’t sleep on the festive yellow or pale blue options.