Here Are The Cool Versions Of A Fanny Pack You Need To Invest In

Over the last few years, belt bags reentered the fashion conversation. It wasn't so long ago that the Gucci GG Marmont Belt Bag was the one for street style stars. Although in the '90s, neon and nylon iterations were all the rage, more recently, it's been all about bold colors and sleek leather styles. Ultimately, the best belt bags focus on beautiful craftsmanship, playful hues, and functionality. Previously, you may have reserved the style for concerts, vacations, and maybe a long hike on the trails because of its convenience, but belt bags are also great for daily wear. Thanks to shows like Sex and the City, along with the popularity among skateboarders of Supreme's take on a fanny pack, the style’s revival has continued through the decade.

For those who prefer more structured shoulder bags, there are polished belt bags that can also be worn across the body or on the shoulder via a single strap. The style is versatile, as you can wear a belt bag with a basic T-shirt and your favorite pair of jeans or with a billowy, breezy dress and still look fashionable. Not only are they practical and don’t require the constant need for adjustment, but they are also fitting for when you only need the essentials. For instance, your wallet, AirPods, and phone can all fit snugly into the compact pouch. Just strap the bag around your waist or diagonally across the body for a hands-free moment. If you want a polished yet functional everyday bag, check out the 25 refined belt bag picks below.

