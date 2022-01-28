If there’s one wardrobe staple you simply cannot have too many of, it’s the tote bag. Versatile, efficient, essential; the tote is the indisputable workhorse of the purse world. (I even keep a few in the trunk of my car, so I’ll never be caught without a stylish and eco-friendly way to transport groceries and the like.) But lest that description makes it sound all work and no play, allow me to introduce you to the vast array of trendy tote bags out there right now — they’ll have your friends clamoring to know where you got them.

The tote bag is, by nature, a timeless piece, beloved for its practical qualities — but that doesn’t mean it can’t nod to current handbag trends. A sleek nylon shoulder bag is the perfect piece to pair with skinny sunglasses and a vinyl trench for the Y2K aesthetic that’s everywhere right now, while a handwoven straw tote adds a rustic touch to a beach day, farmer’s market expedition, or picnic in the park. Whether you’re in the market for a tried-and-true investment bag you’ll have forever, a cutting-edge statement tote, or a classic canvas tote you’re likely to buy in multiples, there’s something for everyone on this list. Like I said: “too many totes” is just not a thing.

Scroll on to shop 15 trendy tote bags, all available on Amazon.

1 This Lightweight, Best-Selling Tote You Can Fold Up & Take Anywhere Amazon BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag $12 See On Amazon There’s a reason this reusable shopping bag from BAGGU has a cult following. Made of recycled ripstop nylon and available in a wide array of colors and patterns, it’s long-lasting, machine-washable, and far sturdier than its lightweight construction might suggest — it can tote up to 50 pounds, according to the brand. Its best feature, though, is that it folds up into a 5-by-5 inch square — and comes with a pouch to neatly store that square in — so you can keep one (or two, or three) stashed in your purse, work bag, or glove compartment at all times. That way, you’ll never be caught without an eco-friendly way to transport groceries, books, or anything else. Three-packs are also available through this Amazon listing, and highly encouraged. Available colors: 33

2 A Preppy-Chic Zippered Tote Made Of Cotton Canvas Amazon Lands’ End Zip-Top Long Handle Canvas Tote Bag $23 See On Amazon This canvas tote from Lands’ End is, like most preppy-chic staples, both classic and functional. It’s capable of holding up to 500 pounds — and while I wouldn’t necessarily recommend attempting that, you certainly won’t have to fret about broken straps or packing it too full. It’s designed to stand upright regardless of what’s inside, while a sturdy zipper and water-resistant base and trim keep your belongings safe and dry. With the exception of the smallest available size, each tote features an outside pocket, four interior pockets, and a nifty key-ring attachment for organization. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 4

3 This Vintage-Inspired Leather Tote With Adjustable Handles Amazon Kattee Genuine Leather Tote Bag $63 See On Amazon Considering that this chic tote is made from 100% genuine waxed cowhide leather, its $64 price tag makes it a total steal. Its two large main compartments can hold laptops up to 14 inches, while its central zippered pocket, invisible pocket, two open pockets, and two slots are great for storing small items like your phone, wallet, and keys. The straps can be adjusted to two different lengths, so you can wear it over your shoulder or let it dangle from your elbow. You can’t go wrong with classic brown or black, but it also comes in a handful of rich, understated jewel tones: navy, forest green, and merlot. Its cool, slouchy silhouette gives a subtle nod to the ‘70s — pair with wide-legged pants, a vest, and chunky-heeled loafers for a look that’s so Annie Hall. Available colors: 6

4 A Leather Bucket Bag That Comes With Interchangeable Straps Amazon BOSTANTEN Leather Bucket Bag $97 See On Amazon A slouchy leather shoulder bag is a versatile piece that never goes out of style, and this genuine cowhide bucket bag is no exception. It features a sturdy magnetic buckle closure, two side pockets, and a removable zippered pouch in which to store smaller items like your keys and makeup. It’s available in a whopping 28 colors, which run the gamut from cognac to sunshine-yellow to a few funky color-block options with animal-print detailing. It also comes with two different shoulder straps — one made from traditional leather, and the other from a multicolored woven fabric — so you can accessorize however you see fit. Available colors: 28

5 This Small Statement Tote That Comes In Several On-Trend Styles Amazon The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag $40 See On Amazon This edgy, on-trend statement tote is available in a range of head-turning styles, from wet-look polyurethane to cuddly faux shearling to quilted vegan leather. It’s considerably smaller than your average tote — though large enough to fit a book, wallet, phone, keys, and other daily essentials — so it’s better as a purse than a carryall, and its short straps means it dangles perfectly from the crook of your elbow. Available colors: 6

6 A Handwoven Straw Tote That’s Perfect For A Beach Day Amazon Ayliss Straw Woven Tote Bag $37 See On Amazon Nothing says summer (or a beach vacation) quite like a classic straw bag — but it’s easy to lose things in your typical market-basket variety. This fully-lined, handwoven straw tote — which comes in two styles; square and round — features a zipper closure and an inner pocket to keep your belongings secure and organized. Its sturdy, vegan leather straps are the perfect length to carry it on your shoulder, leaving your hands free for applying sunscreen, drinking iced coffee, or picking out produce at the farmer’s market. Available styles: 4

7 This Clear Waterproof Tote You’ll Never Lose Anything In Amazon BAGAIL Clear Tote Bag $12 See On Amazon From bubble umbrellas to ‘60s-inspired raincoats, see-through vinyl is everywhere these days — so why shouldn’t the trend extend to your daily carryall? This clear tote is made of waterproof polyester, so you can carry it rain or shine (it also makes a great beach bag). Its reinforced nylon shoulder straps come in black, gray, or playful fuchsia, and an adjustable, removable third strap allows for customized wear. It’s large enough to hold everything you need on a busy day, and you certainly don’t have to worry about digging through it to find anything. Marie Kondo would approve. Available colors: 3

8 A Tote & Pouch Duo Made Of Vegan Leather Amazon Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble North/South Key Item Tote $80 See On Amazon This vegan leather tote from Calvin Klein is a winner when it comes to form and functionality, adding instant elegance to any look. It’s crafted from the highest quality PVC, and comes with a handy, removable interior wristlet pouch for storing valuables. The roomy size is large enough to fit virtually anything you throw in it — your laptop, a sweater, a few books, and a handful of other essentials — making it a perfect daily carryall for work or school. It’s lovely in a subdued, classic shade like caramel brown (pictured above), though if you’re feeling a bit bolder, try it in yellow or one of two cool color-block options. Available colors: 8

9 This Y2K-Chic Nylon Tote That’s Full Of Pockets Amazon ZOOEASS Large Tote $20 See On Amazon Nylon bags have been popping up everywhere lately, thanks to the resurgence of the late-‘90s and early-aughts aesthetic. And with good reason: Nylon totes are minimalistic, lightweight, and easy to clean. Extend the look beyond your typical tiny baguette bag with this oversized nylon tote — it’s soft, durable, waterproof, and machine washable, with a zipper closure and a ton of pockets for all your smaller items. As a special detail, the bottom of the bag features a waterproof zippered pocket that can hold a wet towel or umbrella without drenching your other belongings, so it works so well as a travel, gym, or beach bag. Several new-mom reviewers on Amazon also extolled its virtues as a diaper bag. Available colors: 22

10 The Classic Canvas Tote Bag That Won’t Let You Down Amazon BAGGU Standard Duck Bag $34 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% recycled cotton, this no-nonsense, eco-friendly canvas tote is designed to be worn three ways — carry it by its handles, sling it over your shoulder using the adjustable 40-inch strap, or wear it crossbody for enhanced range of motion. It comes in three different sizes, each of which are roomy enough to carry your laptop plus whatever else you might need in a given day. A snap closure ensures your belongings stay safe, while an inner pocket (also with a snap closure) keeps smaller valuables organized. Among the 16 colors available, there’s truly something for everyone — beige, brown, and olive green for the earthy minimalist; cow print, stripes, and leopard for the individualists. Spacious, practical, chic. Is there anything BAGGU can’t do? Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 3

11 A Cool, Slouchy Carryall Made Of Recycled Materials Amazon Rag & Bone Addison Carryall $95 See On Amazon This slouchy open-top carryall from Rag & Bone instantly infuses any ensemble with an effortlessly chic vibe. Made of a recycled fabric that features a subtle yet distinctive grid pattern, it’s available in four neutral shades, plus an eye-catching pale pink and a delightfully cozy camel sherpa. Webbed handles make it ultra sturdy, so you can cart around everything but the kitchen sink — and look super-cool while doing it. It folds and snaps into a compact pouch, so you can easily slip it into a closet or drawer on the rare occasion that you’re not using it. Available styles: 6

12 This Gorgeous Leather Tote You’ll Have For Years Amazon Frye Melissa Shopper $358 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for an investment tote you’ll use for many years to come, look no further than this gorgeous leather carryall from iconic brand Frye, perhaps best known for the timeless, high-quality boots they’ve been designing since 1863. Made of supple leather, this bag is at once structured and slouchy, achieving that perfectly imperfect worn-in look that only gets better with age. It’s large enough to fit a laptop and a host of other necessities, and its snap closure ensures that nothing falls out. Available colors: 10

13 An Effortlessly Cool Corduroy Tote Amazon Cloele Corduroy Tote Bag $17 See On Amazon After a years-long hiatus, corduroy is back — and the buttery-soft, ‘70s-inspired fabric isn’t just for pants, blazers, and overalls. This slouchy tote adds a cool, casually undone vibe to any look. It’s fully lined, with inner pockets for your phone and keys, and it snaps easily shut with two snaps and a nifty magnetic buckle. It’s a failsafe carryall for work, school, yoga, errands, and more. But if corduroy isn’t your thing, not to fear — it also comes in a range of canvas options. Available styles: 12

14 This Vegan Leather Tote That Has Its Own USB Charging Port Amazon YoTwo Laptop Tote Bag $43 See On Amazon Meet your new go-to work bag. This structured, polished tote is made from high-quality vegan leather that’s resistant to water and scratches. It includes a special padded compartment that’s perfect for a laptop or tablet up to 15.6 inches; a large main pocket designed for books, folders, documents, and more; and several small interior pockets for valuables. But the clincher is its built-in USB charging port, so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet on the go. As one Amazon reviewer noted, “It is basically a full office in a tote.” This two-piece set also comes with a coordinating vegan leather cosmetics bag. Available colors: 3