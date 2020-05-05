Cycling shorts have been evolving with the passing trends for quite some time. The contemporary look first descended upon fashion folk some two years back, when Emily Ratajkowski strutted in Kith's inky, elastic-waisted pair. Then, Gigi Hadid wore Madhappy's spandex set last August in, presciently, classic blue, which would later become Pantone's color of the year. From there, it seems, the rest is history. Still, one thing is certain — the staple piece isn't going anywhere. With the masses looking to make the shift from loungewear to streetwear in the hopeful near future, it's hard to think of a piece better than the stretchy short to make the jump. Luckily, the best bike shorts for spring are available, right now, at every price point.

The bike shorts trend has seen many revisions — with off-duty looks including easy t-shirts, denim jackets, and cropped hoodies. But, now, in 2020, the rule of thumb is almost always swaddling the shorts in an oversized blazer. During Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, It-girls from Paris to Milan repurposed the cozy capsule piece for on-duty wear, styling with wide lapels, pointed heels and smart accessories for a packed day of goings-on.

Ahead, you'll find your fair share of basic jet-black, wear-with-everything shorts, as well as ribbed styles (many of which have a matching top-half), and punchy hues (turquoise and tangerine, which are bound to inspire an impactful look).

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best Bike Shorts: Reformation Girlfriend Collective Bike Short

These compression shorts are snug and breathable all at once. And, with Girlfriend Collective, they're sustainable, too — each pair is made using recycled water bottles.

Best Bike Shorts: Wolven Turmeric Pocket Bike Short

This bold turmeric hue is subtle enough to pair with your favorite neutral blazer, while still adding a veritable pop of color. Plus, Wolven's wares are as soft as it gets, calling on a carbon-neutral Modal fabric to achieve its 100% sustainable status.

Best Bike Shorts: SETActive Electric Bike Shorts

SETActive's brand fans include Hailey Baldwin and Sydney Sweeney, making these never-on-sale bike shorts (now $34.30) a justifiable purchase.

Best Bike Shorts: H&M Ribbed Cycling Shorts

Spin shorts have been in the H&M stable for some time, but the brand's all-new ribbed pair is a welcomed new addition. What's more: H&M's ribbed apparel comes celeb-approved, with Emma Roberts stepping out in a set just last week.

Best Bike Shorts: FRAME Le Vintage Bermuda Sanded Seam

When we needed it most, FRAME engineered a denim biker short, which trades out the sportier aesthetic for something more classic. For $185, this piece is sure to remain a staple through the summer months, as well.

Best Bike Shorts: Ultracor Aero Siren Short

With scalloping detail and sweat-wicking fabric, these shorts are ideal for all your workouts and chic ensembles.

Best Bike Shorts: Year of Ours V Waist Biker Short

Year of Ours' Summer 2020 collection is rife with eye-popping colors, including this mango-hued, ribbed pair.

Best Bike Shorts: Tribe Kelley Ribbed Traveler Bike Short

For those who prefer muted tones, you'll want to keep these stone-colored shorts underfoot, for hoodie and blazer days alike.

Best Bike Shorts: Naked Wardrobe The NY Feelin' Tight Shorts

Made to move with your curves, these stretch bike shorts come in scores of low-profile hues — and they retail for just $30.

Best Bike Shorts: KITH Women Biker Shorts

As for the KITH shorts EmRata wore in 2018, these are still making the rounds today. The brand splayed its moniker across its elastic waistband for added flavor.

Best Bike Shorts: TWENTY Montreal Strike Cobra 3D Biker Shorts

These cobra-textured shorts come in a khaki hue, and can be seamlessly coordinated with the brand's matching cap-sleeved workout top.

Best Bike Shorts: MADHAPPY Women's Biker Short - Bone

From the brand that Gigi Hadid first stepped out in last summer, MADHAPPY's bone short is the perfect base for layering neutrals on top of, while also offering a lighter antidote to jet-black pairs.