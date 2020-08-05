Fresh off recent digital Resort and Spring/Summer 2021 shows from fashion houses like Prada and Gucci, February's IRL runways feel like they happened ages ago. Since the Fall/Winter 2020 colletions first debuted, consumers have changed their priorities when it comes to shopping and styling. Luckily, if there’s one trend that was loud and clear on Fall/Winter 2020 runways that has solidified its spot front and center as the fashion cycle indeed trucks along, its knitwear. But styling Fall's knit tops takes a little modern finesse.

“Shoppers are concerned with the staying power of their purchases and high-quality knits can really stand the test of time and be a great investment,” explains Jana Hofheimer, buyer for advanced designer and denim at Moda Operandi. This year designers approached the classic look with an air of novelty and playfullness. Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2020 collection elevated a neutral palette to new heights, and knits were the star of the show in the form of bralettes, stirrup leggings, and bodycon maxi dresses. Altuzarra merged knits with monochromatic sets and Proenza Schouler’s take on the trend felt especially innovative, with an emphasis on asymmetrical necklines and bare shoulders.

With fall around the corner, it’s time we approach your shopping ventures with the art of layering in mind, and if the runway is any indication, everything from knit tube tops to maxi dresses will be at your fingertips this season. Ahead, find seven fresh ways to layer your fall knit pickups — straight from Fashion Week to you.

How To Layer Knit Tops: Make It Maxi

Something about anything floor length and layered screams 'epitome of street style.' Tailor this look to warmer weather with lightweight, almost sheer fabrics, or take on November and beyond by opting for thicker materials. Bottega Veneta's use of vibrant color and texture on the runway heightens the look a notch (or two), whereas a muted tone creates a versatile look that won’t feel overdone for casual occasions.

How To Layer Knit Tops: Say Yes To Adding A Dress

This combination of summer and fall elements feels like the perfect answer to transitional dressing, and if you’re looking for an easy way out of saying goodbye to your favorite summer dress, here’s your chance. Try a loose fitting, juxtaposing fabric for the dress, such as linen, to keep your outfit flowing freely, and create an unexpected pop of color on the arms by making sure each each garment is a noticeably different shade or color.

How To Layer Knit Tops: Mixing Textures

Layering a knit top with satin is not only generally unexpected, but also introduces an element of sultriness to a knitwear look, with a peek-a-boo shoulder as an added bonus. Almost an ode to society's newfound love for loungewear, this combination should feel effortlessly put together; the more oversized, the better.

How To Layer Knit Tops: The Classic Pullover

For a more classic approach to this fall trend don't revisit the power in a simple, oversized crewneck or V-neck. For a modern touch, consider an asymmetrical neckline. Either leave just enough room for a pop of color underneath, or layer knit on knit for a look that’s super cozy and is just about as on the knitwear train as you can get.

How To Layer Knit Tops: Go Super-Cropped

Because this style’s extreme cutout makes it more apt for summer and pre-fall than colder months, you may have seen this cool-girl look courtesy of Rosie Assoulin picking up traction already. Though perhaps more photo-ready than practical, its options are actually wide ranging — you can pair the cropped top with anything from an essential tank, to a satin bustier, to a dress.

How To Layer Knit Tops: The Midriff And Belt Combo

Lingerie-esque trends such as bralettes were omnipresent in Spring 2020 collections, and have since trickled into fall in the form of knitwear like this look from Christopher Kane. Because your arms will be covered, any high-cropped top will do the trick, and adding an oversized cardigan creates a more toned down look. Taking a turn away from a standard belt, a jeweled alternative serves as both a statement piece and a functional, waist-cinching tool.

How To Layer Knit Tops: The Cape Takes The Cake

Nothing caters to a dramatic look quite like fall. The addition of a cape to any outfit tends to warrant a few compliments on its own, but an asymmetric fit coupled with a cold-shoulder top, as seen above at Proenza Schouler, creates the perfect duo for a knit look that’s the furthest thing from boring.