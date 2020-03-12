Certain color combinations carry undeniable, seasonal connotations. Red and fuchsia? Hello, Valentine's Day. Black and orange? None other than Halloween. Yellow, green, and pink? Chances are, you're looking at a basket of Easter eggs, complete with faux grass and a copious amount of candy. And while you may notice a similar palette when it comes to the trending spring 2020 nail polish colors, this season is adding a twist to the pastel aesthetic — and it's decidedly fresh.

Namely, the most popular springtime color trends across recently dropped nail polish collections aren't traditional pastels at all. Some have been deepened, others were muted, and one shade even had glitter thrown into the mix from multiple brands. (And the effect is much more minimalist than you'd expect, by the way.)

To explore the shades that've shown up time and time again all over new nail polish collections, keep on reading — three color trends dominating the industry right now are below.

Spring 2020 Nail Color: Sunshine Yellow

Spotted At: Smith & Cult's spring-inspired drop, lightened up at Olive & June, and twice in OPI's rich Mexico City Collection.

Why It Works: Spring often brings an uptick in rainy weather, but nail brands are looking ahead to plenty of sunshine. Warm, buttery golds are trending — although Olive & June's recent release did include a soft, pastel yellow, if you so please.

Spring 2020 Nail Color: Shimmery Lavender

Spotted At: ORLY's late-February Feel The Beat collection, Smith & Cult's spring drop, and in Essie's limited-edition Spring 2020 collection.

Why It Works: For 2020, nail polish brands are combining two fan-favorite nail trends: glitzy metallics and barely-there purples. These aren't your stereotypical sparkle shades, either — think delicate shimmer, not chunky glitter.

Spring 2020 Nail Color: Minty Melon

Spotted At: Essie's spring 2020 collection, Olive & June's recent pastel drop, Zoya's pre-spring Calm collection, and in Ulta's limited-edition Gel Shine Nail Lacquer Spring Collection.

Why It Works: Meet melon, the unexpected, muted-green color trend quietly taking over the nail polish world. With a dreamy hint of gray thrown into its already offbeat mix, the nature-inspired color feels less like a pastel and more like a breath of fresh air.