It's almost time to put away those insulated socks and gloves (finally), which means you're going to need a mani/pedi STAT. You won't have to look much further for a soft pastel than Superbloom, the new spring 2020 nail collection by Olive & June. The six shades featured in this perky range were designed with spring florals in mind and have been named after a group of seriously inspiring women, to boot.

The cult-favorite nail salon that has now become a beloved polish brand has taken hues from its home city of Los Angeles to create this new pastel lineup. The pinks, purples, yellows, and greens are "inspired by California's gorgeous gardens and wildflower fields, as well as the floral installations inside (Olive & June's) Los Angeles salons," according to a press release.

The six new polishes that make up Superbloom include a sage green, a pinky lavender, a pastel yellow, and three sheers: white, pink, and tan. Each have been named after the founding mothers of some of Olive & June's favorite brands. KMC for Kristen Caissie (founder of Moon Canyon florals), JM for Jennifer Meyer (an LA-based jeweler), JLR for Jessie Randall (founder of Loeffler Randall shoes), CHM and CCT for Cammy Miller and Cologne Trude (co-founders of Show Me Your Mumu), and BEB for Bri Emery (founder of the blog Design Love Fest).

Courtesy of Olive & June

Each $8 shade adheres to Olive & June's regular seven-free formula (you know, no formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, or xylene) and is vegan and cruelty-free. They're designed to go on smooth and streak-free, covering a nail in three strokes or less.

As of Thurs., the Superbloom collection is available at OliveandJune.com, where you can also purchase them as a set (top coat included) for $56 or include one of the them in a $50 Superbloom Studio Box, which comes with at-home mani tools. The limited-edition Superbloom Everything Box includes all six polishes and eight essential tools in a pretty pink peony-printed box designed specifically for the spring collection, all for $80.