Spring is now so close you can almost taste it — or, rather, see it, if you just so happened to stumble upon Smith & Cult's spring 2020 nail polish colors while scrolling through Instagram. Debuted on its social media account Mar. 2, the three just-dropped colors capture the warmth and vigor of the upcoming season, but translate it into wearable shades. Though, in typical Smith & Cult fashion, the springtime collection is still a little bit punk rock.

Better yet, the brand-new colors will challenge you to reach outside the standard creme pastels. Smith & Cult's latest drop includes three seasonal hues for $18 a pop: the twinkly "Hollywood Heist", striking "Cool Your Jets," and the jewel-toned "Color Me Curious." Naturally, your eyes will probably go to that last one first — "Color Me Curious" is a deep, true yellow, pulled straight from the petals of marigolds or sunflowers. As Smith & Cult put it on its Instagram page, "Optimism with a dash of intrigue."

Though you should still consider adding "Cool Your Jets" and "Hollywood Heist" to your collection, especially if you often lean on pale pink as your nail color of choice. The latter is a chic alternative to the popular go-to; it may look pink at first, but the frosty hue is actually a feminine, metallic lavender nail color that'll keep you on your toes.

Meanwhile, "Cool Your Jets" doesn't just fill out the spring collection — it's a much-needed addition to Smith & Cult's overall repertoire. The opaque white nail color is cool, classic, and effortless; like any other Smith & Cult shade, its full brush makes applying the nontransparent polish actually easy.

Each new shade features Smith & Cult's vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and 8-free formula, too. So, you won't see any dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, or triphenyl phosphate hidden inside your bottle.

You can click through Smith & Cult's entire nail polish line by visiting the brand's website, or keep scrolling to peruse just the brand-new spring 2020 colors.