Getting caught in the rain isn't everyone's idea of a good time — unless you're nail polish brand Essie. A quick overview of Essie's spring 2020 nail polish collection on the brand's site explains that its six new pastel shades were "inspired by the bliss of being caught in a passing spring shower." And as much as damp clothing (or hair) can be a downer, the brand's $9 shades might have you jumping around in a puddle come spring.

Rain and inspiration aside (because convincing you to frolic through a drizzle may be farfetched), Essie's dreamy pastel shades are also right on trend. Soft-toned hues have been making their way across celebrities' manis since the beginning of 2020: Lana Condor has donned both pale pink and dusty blue, lilac made an appearance on J.Lo and Lili Reinhart, Khloe Kardashian has worn a sunny yellow, and a barely there nude graced the nails of Zoe Kravitz and Margot Robbie.

And with Essie's limited-edition collection, you can be right there with them. The six shades are split into two finishes — three high-shine and three iridescent — but all feature the brand's signature cheeky names. On the traditional high-shine side, shades include "Feeling Wellies", a subdued cantaloupe, "Rainwear Don't Care", a classic khaki, and "Can Dew Attitude", a muted mint green.

The iridescent shades have just as much pastel goodness while also adding a pop of shimmer: "Kissed By Mist" is a light, bubblegum pink with blue and pink pearl flecks, while "Spring In Your Step" is lilac with pink iridescence. The last in the collection is "Make A Splash", a dusky blue shade with a blue and violet flip pearl.

Whether you think these hues will have you feeling inspired to step out into the rain or not, they're worth having in your arsenal of lacquers, if anything, to heed the trends of celebrities. Below, the six shades from Essie you can pick up right now.