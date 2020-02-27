Spring festival season is fast approaching and ORLY's new Feel The Beat collection arrived just in time for you to sort out your mani early (and for cheap!). The drugstore nail polish brand just unleashed six shades — one for each of your festival personalities — to add to its sprawling lineup. Best of all, they cost less than a Coachella mimosa.

It's hard to imagine a color that ORLY hasn't already introduced. The affordable brand has more than 200 hues under its belt, yet it continues to come up with unique shades and fun themed kits: space, Birds of Prey, optimism, and dreams, to name a few. The latest, released on February 1, was curated around a '90s motif (meaning: cool-tone crémes and colorful shimmers), but it can best be described as 50-percent desert, 50-percent dance party. That's, of course, where festival season comes in.

ORLY's spring release features three neutrals which are, according to the brand, inspired by luminous "festival skin:" Glow Baby, a shimmery bronze; In The Groove, a rich, red brick shade; and Sweet Thing, a pale blush creme. It also features three vibrant purples: Lilac You Mean It, soft violet shimmer; Magic Moment, a darker violet shimmer; and Lips Like Sugar, a vivid, candy-colored fuchsia.

The new shades are available in both the standard Nail Lacquer formula — professional-quality and 12-free — or in ORLY's special GELFX formula — chip-free gels infused with Vitamins A and E and Provitamin B5. The Nail Lacquers cost $9.50 apiece, but you can buy them in a full set for $57 at Target, Walmart, or whatever drugstore you frequent, as well as ORLY.com. The gels cost $15.90 a pop ($95 for the kit) but are only available via your go-to manicurist.

ORLY's Feel The Beat range is conducive to frolicking through the desert in your favorite pair of cutoffs and cruising the boardwalk in a chic straw hat all the same. As with every product ORLY offers, these six new shades are all vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified, and free from a dozen other nasties. Your new favorite spring nail polishes, ahead.