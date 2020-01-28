Catching a moment of zen amidst an extremely hectic schedule is much easier said than done. How are you supposed to slip away to your imaginary happy place for some deep breathing if you can barely scarf down some lunch at your desk each day? And sure, there's little evidence that something as simple as a fresh manicure could help you chill out, but hey — it's worth a try. Put the theory to the test with Zoya's new Calm collection, which comes with six chic pastels to encourage you to feel calm, cool, and collected (or at least look the part).

Pastels for spring aren't necessarily groundbreaking, but it's safe to say that the sweet, muted shades are having a moment when it comes to manicures. Deborah Lippmann already dropped a selection of contemporary takes on pastel colors (like a seriously cool cantaloupe shade), and tennis pro Serena Williams recently schooled spectators on how to freshen up a French manicure with the light, bright hues. And Zoya's new Spring 2020 collection further proves pastels deserve a spot in your polish rotation this season.

The Calm collection, which launched on the nail brand's site in January, includes six cool shades created to encourage a serene vibe at the start of spring.

The drop features both ultra-opaque creme and subtle shimmery finishes, $10 per bottle, in a palette of pastels that ranges from a muted pinky-nude to a modern baby blue. Zoya's new shade selection is particularly ideal for anyone who prefers a neutral nail, thanks to options like "Laura" a creme sandy nude, and "AJ" a blush with barely-there shimmer by way of coppery micro-sparkles. "Colleen" is a delicate warm pink that's ideal for practically any occasion (but especially a spring break getaway).

But the rest of Zoya's pastel drop is equally wearable, though it's a departure from full-on neutrals. Rich French lilac shade "Vee" is a bit moody, so it's the perfect transitional shade from winter to spring, and muted sky blue "Emerson" is the cool, dreamy color you never knew you needed. Chic sage green "Leif" rounds out the collection — paint your nails in the polish to transport yourself to a peaceful zen garden.

Test the calming power of nail polish and shop Zoya's cool new pastel range, below.