Sandy landscapes and succulents sound like a faraway dream from the reality of February. If you can't manage to escape your frigid apartment for the Sahara anytime soon, then you can at least bring the blue skies and dunes to you with Orosa's new Desert Garden nail polish collection. These three shades will make your mani/pedi instantly warm weather-ready.

Orosa joined the at-home lacquer scene with a collection of just six shades last summer and already, it's made its red carpet debut via Saoirse Ronan's 2020 Critics' Choice Awards look (she wore the brand's pale-yellow "Star" hue, in case you're wondering). The vegan brand has made a habit out of releasing sets ahead of each season: pre-fall's featured olive green, winter's featured glitter, and now, the pre-spring set is inspired by desert scenes.

The new Desert Garden collection is the brand's ninth set and it includes the colors Sky (periwinkle blue), Dune (chocolate brown), and Wildflower (the vibrant red of a cactus flower). They're available on OrosaBeauty.com for $12 apiece or you can purchase the vibrant trio as a set for $31, which is an absolute bargain if you consider the professional quality and lasting power of this celebrity-approved polish.

Though Orosa has been around for less than a year, it's clear that the brand isn't afraid to be different. Its initial 18 shades are bold, modern, and unexpected. Its collections clash and don't always adhere to the most in color schemes — take this pre-spring set, for example. Whereas today's nail trends are favoring soft pastels and sheers, Orosa's latest lineup features brown, of all colors.

The shades may not be entirely unique as standalones, but when used together — cue your nail art Pinterest board — they complement each other like the colors of, well, a desert garden. Orosa's Pure Cover formula is designed to dry quickly and last a long time. Its cuticle-hugging brush ensures smooth application, too. The brand prioritizes vegan ingredients that are cruelty-free and 14-free. No nasties allowed.

The three new shades that make up Orosa's new Desert Garden collection, ahead.