Just like many of you, Selena Gomez is taking this downtime to perfect her culinary skills — and her latest endeavor allows you to follow along on her journey. But when the singer and actress recently announced that she'd be hosting her very own cooking show on HBO Max, something else caught her fans' attention: Her farmhouse glam decor. Selena Gomez's kitchen makes its debut in a trailer for Selena + Chef that was posted both to her IG feed as well as that of the streaming network and the sneak peek of the room's chic-yet-comfortable aesthetic left everyone wanting more.

As seen in the clip, Gomez is the first to admit that she's not exactly what you'd call a cooking influencer, but she's determined to try — with the help of a slew of top chefs including Ludo Lefebvre and Nancy Silverton, who can be seen helping her whip up a ton of tasty-looking treats including donuts and matcha chocolate chip cookies. But if the "fake it 'til you make it" philosophy is legitimate, having a kitchen that's as beautiful as it is filled with chef-approved tools might also put her on the right track.

As for that decor, fans will have to wait until the show starts airing sometime later this summer to get a more comprehensive look, but there are a few key elements you can see in the trailer. The space is mostly white with marble countertops and farmhouse-style fixtures — including a massive French-door fridge/freezer that's filled with pints of ice cream, sparking water, Snapple, and fresh fruit, according to a peek she gave to Glamour — but she also mixes in some ultra-feminine accents here and there, like a pair of blue velvet horseshoe chairs and a pink stand mixer. And of course she's already stocked some other pro tools of the trade, such as her set of Le Cruset pots and pans and butcher block cutting board.

And Gomez isn't the only A-lister who's given a glimpse of her sacred space recently: One plus side to quarantine is getting a more intimate look inside the homes of celebrities (like Kendall Jenner's eclectic, serene pad or Tracee Ellis Ross' bold-yet-comfy living room). The star previously shared a snapshot of the living room inside her new house, which featured floral wallpaper and exposed wooden beams, so it appears her penchant for a cozy-with-a-touch-of-luxe vibe isn't just limited to the kitchen. That said, if the tease in the trailer already has you inspired to reimagine your cooking sanctuary, see ahead for some furniture pieces, cookware, and accents that can help you copy her style.

