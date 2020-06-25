What can Tracee Ellis Ross not do? You already know that the Black-ish star is a gifted actor, that she was blessed with her mother's talent for singing (which you can hear for yourself in the recently released The High Note), that she's a beauty mogul, and that she's a highlight of practically every red carpet she sets foot on — but did you know she's also got great taste in interior design? It shouldn't come as a surprise that Tracee Ellis Ross' house is totally chic, but what you may not have expected is that her aesthetic is also pretty accessible and you can get the look in your own home, even if you're on a budget.

If you follow Ross' Instagram, you've probably caught a few glimpses of the contemporary Black style icon's stunning living room, as she's been creating tons of quarantine content from there (including peeks at her home workouts and new products from her haircare line, Pattern, which launched last year). Much like everything she wears, the space is filled with personality. That said, some of the key elements are easy to replicate while still staying true your individual interior style.

From the standout pieces (super saturated wall colors) to the small, personalized details (bold patterned pillows), the five design essentials ahead can give your living room that Ross-inspired touch. Her dance moves? You're on your own there.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bold Wall Color

Probably the most notable element in Ross' living room is the deep, blue-green hue that covers both her walls and ceiling. While such paint colors can definitely be dramatic, this one is also versatile enough to mix well with the room's other earthy tones.

Comfy, Oversize Sectional

Ross' living room actually looks lived in, and that's largely due to one essential furniture piece: A super-soft, relaxed, and oversized sectional. She opts for a neutral gray, which also beings some balance to more colorful accents throughout the room.

Pillows With Personality

An assortment of bold, patterned accent pillows brings even more of a cozy feel to Ross' comfy-looking couch.

Dynamic Wall Art

The room wouldn't be complete without wall art, and from what you can see via Instagram, Ross has a few figurative pieces decorating her space. To collect similar pieces that are as affordable as they are dynamic, you can try some online art shops or look for vintage prints and original works on sites like Chairish and Etsy.

Plantlife

Ross also brings some life and vibrance into the room with the addition of indoor plants. But if you don't think you can manage to keep a fickle fiddle leaf fig tree alive, you can always go faux.