Designer Roxanne Assoulin creates whimsical, colorful, and surprisingly affordable jewelry that's been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. And now, with her latest release, it looks like she might just be preparing to help the stylish set adorn their homes as well as their wrists, necks, and ears. As a first foray into the lifestyle/home decor space, Roxanne Assoulin's vase will surely be embraced by fans of her cult-favorite jewelry, but those will more minimalist interior design tendencies just might love it, too.

Assoulin, an accessories vet who spent time designing for J. Crew and Henri Bendel, launched her eponymous line in 2016, and not long after her stackable bracelets had become bestsellers — thanks in part to a little love from fashion editor Leandra Medine — she began playing with ways to display her collection. At the time, she crafted plexiglass tubes over which she could slide the bracelets as a way of featuring them in the NYC showroom and office. She liked the effect so much she ended up taking a few home and placing flowers inside — the vase was born from there.

But instead of plexiglass, the newly launched product is a simple white ceramic cylinder with a modest graphic that reads "The Best Is Yet To Come" along with Assoulin's initials inside a red-framed square. Even if you don't boast your own collection of the designer's celebrity-approved jewels, this piece serves as a minimalist accent that blends well with a variety of decor styles.

Roxanne Assoulin

However, if you prefer a more statement-making piece in your home — and you're a collector (or a wannabe collector, at least) of the bracelets — the vase is a perfect vessel that doubles as an accessories display. But in either case, you can add your own simple floral arrangement to instantly and affordably freshen up any room in your home. And speaking of affordability, Assoulin's first-ever home decor piece is just $40, and hopefully paves the way for more chic, budget-friendly lifestyle products to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.