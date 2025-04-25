As soon as you walk into Badrutt’s Palace, it’s easy to understand why the glamorous property is the most iconic one in St. Moritz. Whether you’ve seen celebrities waltzing through the front doors after a day on the slopes or simply caught a glimpse of the viral oversized picturesque window in Le Grand Hall on social media, chances are high that the property is on your bucket list. With over 128 years of history, including a list of past guests like Bridgette Bardot and Coco Chanel, it’s undeniable that Badrutt’s Palace is a St. Moritz landmark.

With a history spanning over a total of five generations, there has been a strong effort by the family to preserve and maintain the incredible mountain hotel. In 1913, the property had the first indoor tennis court in Europe. It was also the first to have an ice rink in the region and debuted one of the most exclusive hotel suites in Europe in 2003.

From the second I stepped off the train from Zurich, I knew the experience would be special. A pickup by the hotel’s signature Rolls Royce car, one that was previously part of the British Family’s personal fleet, was my entry into the glamorous property.

Directly outside, you’ll find pure white snow covering the picturesque mountain landscape (or lush green foliage in the spring and summer months). While the hotel’s high season is during ski season, Badrutt’s Palace is more than just a ski resort. The snow polo world cup is hosted in St. Moritz, alongside other momentous events. In the warmer seasons, you can enjoy the property with less crowds and the same stunning Alpine views as well as a slew of activities like hiking, biking, paddle boarding, and outdoor yoga.

The Neighborhood

Located in the glamorous Swiss town of St. Moritz, you can expect to find chic designer stores, people outfitted in head-to-toe Goldbergh ski suits, and a few historic shops (like the beloved chocolate shop) that date back to the 1890s. The property itself is situated on Via Serlas, the highest luxury retail street in the town, and has stores like Gucci, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton lining it.

Badrutt’s Palace is located directly on Lake St. Moritz, which is covered in snow in the winter (ideal for the bevy of snow activities it hosts like the snow polo match) and sparkles blue in the summer. The huge windows inside the property offer breathtaking views of both the lake and the gorgeous surrounding mountain landscape.

The Rooms

Rooms at the property are big, consisting of a large hallway, king-sized beds, a large wardrobe, mahogany furniture, and large, oversized windows overlooking the mountainous scenery or glamorous street below. Each bathroom has Italian marble details outfitting the separate rainfall shower, bath, and dual sinks. A fluffy white robe and slippers decked in the hotel’s emblem are refreshed daily. In total, there are 157 rooms and suites, 40 of which were redesigned last winter.

The Serlas Wing

To keep things fresh, the property recently unveiled its largest extension in its 128-year history. The extension, called the Serlas Wing, adds 25 ultra-luxe guest rooms and suites to the property. Designed by ACPV Architects, each of the rooms are expansive and outfitted with a contemporary design that includes natural materials and upholstery by Loro Piana. The new wing gives guests exclusive access to the village square of St. Moritz, along with Chesa Vegila, the oldest farmhouse in St. Moritz that houses four of the hotel’s restaurant concepts and bars.

Located opposite the hotel, the wing is connected to the Place via an underground tunnel system that also links guests to the town square and four of the hotel’s exterior restaurants. All of the 13 rooms and 12 suites are spread across six floors of the new wing and feature gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows, Loro Piana furnishings, and, of course, Dyson hairdryers for use during your stay.

The Food

With the amount of food and beverage options, it’s safe to say that Badrutt’s Palace is a dining destination. Arguably the most popular of the establishments is Paradiso, a mountain restaurant and club that many flock to after a morning on the slopes. Here, you’ll find warm cheese fondues, warm drinks, live music, and plenty of outdoor tables. Back onsite, you’ll find Chesa Begila, the oldest farmhouse in St. Moritz that’s also home to four of the hotel’s dining concepts. Located in the heart of the village, you can access this traditional mountain inn by a secret passageway through the Serlas Wing. It serves up delicious pizza, fondue, and other cozy Italian dishes. Other notable mentions include the King Social Club, a basement disco inside the hotel.

If you visit during the winter, La Coupole- Matushushia, a spot by Nobu, is opened within the property. Year-round you can also head to Le Restaurant for breakfast or Grill Chadafö for classics that have been on the menu for over 40 years.