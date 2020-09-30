Over the past year, croissant-shaped jewelry pieces have emerged as an emblem of universal style — especially during a pandemic, where nobody was turning up anywhere in their usual flou. In other words, you could still be chic in sweats, so long as a yellow gold dome was twisted around your finger. The minimalist, French-inspired shape became a sort of unspoken mark of style between fashion plates — all of whom know that the silhouette is, unmistakably, Mejuri. So, it's well worth knowing that the brand just debuted a new style, and it's here to eclipse the croissant jewelry trend. Mejuri's new "Charlotte" collection is its latest ode to French girl style — and its inspiration might surprise you.

On Sep. 28, the five-piece collection made its online debut, with three styles in Gold Vermeil starting at $95, and two splurgier pieces in 14K gold. The inspiration? "We happen to be inspired by food when we design," shares Justine Lançon, Chief Creative Officer of Mejuri, with TZR. Coming off the heels of the croissant dome ring, which was overtly inspired by the French pastry, it's not a total surprise that the brand kept with the art of baking — this time, as more of a hidden Easter egg than before. "We wanted to design a new pattern that was unique, less curvy than the Croissant collection and slightly more masculine," she shares. "The Charlotte cake is iconically French ... the collection emulates not only the pastry, but ultimately French girl style: effortless and easy to wear." The cake it's based on is lined with long, fingerlike biscuits, informing the ridged shape of the Charlotte rings and hoops.

COURTESY OF MEJURI COURTESY OF MEJURI

For the collection's campaign, Mejuri enlisted model Paloma Elsesser, who just made history at Milan Fashion Week as the first plus-sized model to walk in a Ferragamo show. "We absolutely loved working with Paloma, because her natural personal style is exactly what Mejuri stands for — dressing for yourself and celebrating every day," says Lançon. "She is bold, authentic and unapologetic when it comes to doing what she feels is right. [Those are] values I know our community also holds dear."

To shop all five pieces, browse ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.