It's been said before, but now it's official — the best of the '80s are back. If the oversize blazers and neon makeup haven't been enough evidence, Paloma Elsesser's blue eyeliner sitting front row at the Coach Fall/Winter 2020 show will have you convinced. Not only did she dabble in bold color, but her geometric shape was equally as flashy and throwback worthy.

The model attended Coach's show on Feb. 11, not on the catwalk, but in support of creative director, Stuart Vevers, and the collection he dreamt up that was inspired by the 1980s New York art scene (ICYMI, style and rock legend Debbie Harry from Blondie emerged on stage and actually sang at one point). But even though Elsesser wasn't a part of Vevers' vision, she did match the theme. As models walked down the runway in bright blues, yellows, and reds, Elsesser could have jumped up alongside them with her long, navy leather trench, yellow crossbody bag, and, most noteworthy — her electric eyeliner.

Elsesser combined two high-profile trends seen on the Fall/Winter 2020 runways: bold, bright color, and thick, overdrawn lines. For her take on the trends, she started her liner mid-lash line, drew it out to the corner of the eye, and then flicked in an upward motion, creating an updated version of the classic cat-eye. It wasn't a simple line, though; it was about an inch thick, which ran to the top of her crease, and took on a bowed-rectangular shape due to her choice to not taper the end or the beginning of the line. Elsesser kept the rest of her face natural (with major glow) to make sure all eyes were on hers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Elsesser has gotten crafty with her eye makeup. The model has been seen donning a stark white liner look that conjured the wing of a dove, an army-green silhouetted liner, and floating black eyeliner accented with dots. So, while this daring look wasn't her first, it probably won't be her last, either.

Ahead, three eyeliners that will help you achieve her look.