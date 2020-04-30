If there were an official world record for longest running nail trend, there's no doubt it would go to the French manicure. This style has been rocked on red carpets as much as it has on the streets for decades, and people clearly still aren't tired of it. While the world has seen its fair share of twists on the classic version, Kylie Jenner's colorful French manicure proved how versatile this style is yet again.

In an April 29 Instagram post, Jenner displayed her playfully chromatic version of a French mani against a Lamborghini steering wheel (same), rocking acid wash sweatpants. It was a cool switch up for the celeb who usually adorns her nails in extra-long extensions. While her sister Kendall opted for a full lacquered rainbow last spring, Jenner kept the rainbow part understated and filled in the rest with a nude shade.

Other than the multitude of colors, what made this mani especially chic was that the nude base and rainbow tips were both ultra matte — the lack of gloss almost made them more eye-catching. But although her manicure is unique in its own way, Jenner isn't the first or last to be playing with the French manicure trend, which won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

French manicures have weathered their way through decades of trends. According to Marie Claire, they became popular starting in the 1920s and had a revival in the '60s and '70s. But, while you'll occasionally see the OG version, manicurists and celebs have been heavily reworking it for the past few years, thinking up versions like double French manicures, reverse French manis, and colored tips.

Manicure styles aren't the only only thing taking up the trend spotlight though; there's a traceable pattern of color choices that keep showing up from brands and on celebs, too. This season it's neons, which have been boldly infiltrating spring's beloved pastels. Multiple brands including Butter London, KBShimmer and Essie all launched shades this spring that are more reminiscent of tropical fruit and sunny vacations than muted flowers and light-colored candy, which just makes Jenner's latest mani all the more trendy.

While nail polish lines are planned far in advance, it seems fitting for right now to have colorful, mood-boosting nail polish and a familiar style to lean on for your at-home manicures. Ahead, see the products to help you jump on the neon (and French manicure) trend and get a colorful look like Jenner's.

