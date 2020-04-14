Scroll your way through the latest spring 2020 nail colors at Ulta, and you'll spot a trend before you even realize it. It's none other than neon, one of 2019's personal favorites — and, according to Ulta's new arrivals, it's here to stay. Following a huge boom in the electric hues' popularity last year, the highlighter shades have been softened slightly for spring; though they're still just as unique as when they popped up on the scene.

Case in point: Essie's summer 2020 nail polish collection. Between a hefty dose of terracotta and one dreamy, bright lavender, you'll notice the shade Bustling Bazaar, a summery, hard-to-miss cyan. If it looks familiar, then give yourself a sartorial pat on the back — the greenish blue is reminiscent of Essie's In The Cab-Ana, which was used on models' nails for the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020 show back in 2019.

Essie isn't the only brand looking forward to summer. Nailtopia has released its Spring/Summer 2020 Trend Shades on its website, and there are plenty of bright blues to go around. However, one shade in particular from its lineup stands out even more. Below, five new nail colors available on Ulta's website, including Essie's on-trend cyan and Nailtopia's buzzy summer shade.

