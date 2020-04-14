5 Spring 2020 Nail Colors At Ulta To Jump-Start Your DIY Manicures
Scroll your way through the latest spring 2020 nail colors at Ulta, and you'll spot a trend before you even realize it. It's none other than neon, one of 2019's personal favorites — and, according to Ulta's new arrivals, it's here to stay. Following a huge boom in the electric hues' popularity last year, the highlighter shades have been softened slightly for spring; though they're still just as unique as when they popped up on the scene.
Case in point: Essie's summer 2020 nail polish collection. Between a hefty dose of terracotta and one dreamy, bright lavender, you'll notice the shade Bustling Bazaar, a summery, hard-to-miss cyan. If it looks familiar, then give yourself a sartorial pat on the back — the greenish blue is reminiscent of Essie's In The Cab-Ana, which was used on models' nails for the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020 show back in 2019.
Essie isn't the only brand looking forward to summer. Nailtopia has released its Spring/Summer 2020 Trend Shades on its website, and there are plenty of bright blues to go around. However, one shade in particular from its lineup stands out even more. Below, five new nail colors available on Ulta's website, including Essie's on-trend cyan and Nailtopia's buzzy summer shade.
Cyan, but make it dusty. Essie's almost-neon-but-not-quite turquoise is perfect for warmer weather ahead, yet still colorful enough for spring.
New to Ulta, Nailtopia's plant-based polish line features 77 colors — so it's safe to say you have plenty of choices. One to keep in mind? Hustle Hard, an electric vermilion-pink (and one of Nailtopia's trend shades for Spring/Summer 2020).
OK, this polish might look like pure confetti in the bottle. However, Ulta's swatch reveals that one layer offers up a pastel flake mix that's fun, and not *quite* as '90s birthday party as it first appears. (Though you certainly can layer it on.)
Not into neon and sparkles? CND's new (and delightfully low-key) English Garden lineup features four warm neutrals, including this rose-inspired pink.