Every fashion insider has a chic, dynamic coat to help them transition from one season to the next, be it a quilted jacket or a wool trench. This year, the jury is out on which is most popular amongst the fashion pack. Ever one to set trends, Victoria's Secret angel Jasmine Tookes' latest look makes a strong case for a major 2020 outerwear trend. The best part? Her coat of choice happens to be on sale right now. Syncing up with her sherpa-lined boots, Jasmine Tookes' shearling jacket is the perfect statement piece to wear for the next 60 days, and it's 40% off right now.

On Oct. 27, Tookes was out walking her French bulldog, Rogue, in Los Angeles, wearing a workout-ready outfit that kept comfort at top of mind. Flashing a gold watch and sparkling diamond engagement ring (from Tookes' recent proposal in the Utah deserts), the model wore a blue denim jacket with sherpa lining, which is seeing a major resurgence this fall. This comes on the heels of this spring, where calfskin shearling coats reigned supreme (see Kaia Gerber's LOEWE version for reference). The denim rendition is its ultra-casual alternate, and it's so easy to wear with everything.

John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

To prove it, Tookes chose a black sports bra and a matching pair of lustrous leggings, which appear to be from cult-loved activewear brand Koral. The model then doubled down on the shearling-focused look, styling UGG's classic mini boot in hot pink. Known and loved by the style set, UGG boots offer a far more familiar way to wear sherpa, which is why Irina Shayk just called on the same exact pair (with a candy-colored athleisure outfit), and Em Rata styled the classic chestnut version days prior. Tookes keeps with the old and brought in some surprises, all of which had the same plush texture in common.

As luck would have it, Tookes' sherpa jacket from Lee Jeans is currently on sale — and acting fast is encouraged, as it's sure to disappear in a flash. Shop the coat below, and to browse other shearling jacket styles trending right now, read here.

