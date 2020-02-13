Off-duty style can mean anything. Depending on the context of an ensemble — and naturally, the person wearing it — an outfit could range from anything like a casual coordinated sweatsuit to an expertly styled look featuring a tailored jacket and jeans. Regardless of where a specific outfit falls on the spectrum, A-list stars have a certain way of looking impeccably chic on and off the clock. And Kaia Gerber’s '70s shearling coat makes a strong case for instantly taking a simple ensemble to the next level.

Gerber may only be 18 years old, but she’s already becoming a master in effortless street style. Whether she’s wearing a casual hooded sweatshirt for a low-key night out or donning a classic dress from a cult-favorite brand, the highly sought after young model could teach a full course in putting together undeniably cool ensembles. And as Gerber moves her way toward full-blown supermodel status — whether it’s by walking down the runway of a top designer or posing for a new campaign — her style continues to evolve and develop a more polished edge with each look. Such is the case with her latest outfit — which featured a $5850 Shearling Coat from the Spanish luxury brand Loewe.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Gerber was spotted leaving the Coach runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11 wearing the warm coat along with the $690 Flare Denim Trousers, also from Loewe. The model completed her outfit with a Henley-style top, simple black boots, and the $4,650 Large 16 Bag by Celine, giving it a distinct ‘70s feel.

The 1970s have been a major trend in fashion for the past few seasons. However, if Gerber’s shearling coat and wide-leg jeans are any indication, this particular decade has no plans to slow down any time soon. And with only three main pieces to her ensemble, the model proves that when it comes to creating an effortlessly chic outfit, less is more.

If you’re ready to tap into the ‘70s for 2020 and add a shearling coat like Gerber’s into your wardrobe, scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite styles on the market below.