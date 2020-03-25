With all the glamour that comes with being an A-list name in the entertainment industry, celebrities typically live their lives in ways that feel worlds apart from everything else. But as you may have already noticed, in the midst of a global pandemic, everyone, including Hollywood’s elite, have been taking their best measures to do their part during this moment of self-quarantine. And now that fashion’s favorite It girls have more time off than ever before, they’ve taken to sharing their coziest ensembles. And if your WFH wardrobe needs an update, Jasmine Tookes’ at-home outfits are ones worth adding to your closet, ASAP.

With a newfound amount of time on her hands, the top model shared her quarantine life on March 21 to her fans by hosting a Q&A session on her Youtube channel. Styling her hair and doing her makeup throughout the first part of the video, Tookes shared some of her most-loved beauty products, tips, and tricks in addition to answering questions onlookers asked via Instagram.

Once Tookes finished her at-home makeup look, it was onto the clothes. If there’s one thing to take away from the model’s vlog post, it’s that she can never have too many sweats — especially when she’s spending most of her time at home. The model unboxed a box full of athleisure staples from It girl-approved brands including Rolla’s, The Range, Twenty Montréal, and others.

Jasmine Tookes on YouTube

Tookes expressed an unabashed enthusiasm for her treasure trove of sweatpants (divulging that her closet is completely filled with them) and other easy basics found in her package, noting that it was the perfect set of clothes to receive during a time when her primary activity involves lounging at home before she changed into the $49 Miller Rib Tank by Rolla’s and the $110 Essential Hacci Jogger by Sol Angeles.

If you want to start putting together chic and comfortable at-home ensembles the supermodel way, take a cue from Tookes and style a simple ribbed tank top with your favorite pair of sweatpants. Or, opt for a cozy knit top like the Framed Rib Carved Turtleneck from The Range, which is on sale for $87 and similar to the piece Tookes received. And if you want to style it with another pair of pink sweatpants, these Sunnyside Wide Leg Pant from Twenty Montréal were now also in Tookes’s collection of loungewear and are available for $175.

Ready to start wearing model-approved at-home outfits? Scroll down to shop these pieces below.