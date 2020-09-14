When it comes to dressing for the changing seasons, it's wise to have a few tried-and-true classics under your belt that never go out of style. This way, you can integrate them seamlessly with trend-forward pieces, making for a high impact look that's timeless as well. For those looking for a few no-fail pieces to take you from summer to fall, Emily Ratajkowski's Ugg boots are a veritable place to start, calling on a hallmark '00s silhouette that's probably already stationed in your closet. The best part? They're far easier to style than you'd think.

On Sep. 11, Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City, wearing an easy, polished ensemble that was perfectly suited for a day of errands. For outerwear, she layered her favorite leather blazer over UGG's all-new Kiera hoodie in a bright yellow-green called sulfur, and which is part of the brand's weeks-old inaugural ready-to-wear collection. The sweatshirt matched the cozy feel of her Classic Mini UGG boots, which she chose in the iconic chestnut color-way. To finish the look, she slipped on a pair of jet black compression shorts, and Ray Ban's classic Wayfarer sunnies (which also score bonus points for timelessness). Overall, the look is sporty, cozy, and polished, making it the perfect ensemble to try, no matter what your personal style is.

Dia Dipasupil/GC Images/Getty Images

Aside from using the old-school shoe to pull off two of fall's biggest trends — leather blazers and neon greens — the ensemble bears an added bonus. For It-girls looking for tips on dressing during this not-quite-fall season, where transitional weather reigns supreme, Ratajkowski's look is destined for keeping cool and comfortable. Layering up on top and keeping things bare from the waist-down, her balanced, unbalanced look has been called on before by other It-girls in the past. Take, for example, Hailey Bieber's outfit formula, which typically swaps out Ratajkowski's activewear pieces for denim shorts and a knit bralette.

No matter how you choose to wear them, try the UGG-clad ensemble yourself, ahead:

