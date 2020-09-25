Following a week filled with emergent baby news (first Gigi; then Princess Eugenie), there's another celebrity announcement that everyone's fawning over — and it comes with a welcomed dose of engagement inspo. As confirmed last night, Jasmine Tookes is engaged to longtime boyfriend Juan David Borrero, after the two took a surprise trip to the desert in Utah, where Borrero proposed.

"Si, mi amor! ♥️ We’re engaged!!!" read Tookes' announcement post on Instagram, which showed off the brilliant oval-cut diamond. "Awwwww YES YES AND YES! ❤️" wrote former Victoria's Secret model, Lais Ribeiro. Hailey Baldwin added: "😍😍😍😍 congrats babes!!! ❤️" As the well wishes for the happy couple continue to pour in, thousands of girls were concurrently adding the stunning engagement ring to their own personal mood boards. It's with good reason — the thin-banded silhouette is peak 2020 minimalism. In our locked-down world, understated, universal silhouettes have eclipsed statement jewelry, from engagement rings all the way down to everyday pieces.

Her 7-carat oval diamond with an 18K yellow gold setting (which came via special delivery on a drone, for the proposal) is from Ritani, a New York-based jeweler that uses only ethically sourced diamonds and metals. Elongated diamond cuts have seen a major uptick this fall, according to Brilliant Earth's engagement ring expert, Kathryn Money. "Elongated diamond cuts – like ovals – are becoming increasingly popular ... We’ve seen [this shape] grow more than four times faster than other diamond shapes in the last six months," she tells TZR. "Similarly, yellow gold has seen a resurgence and has been favored by celebs such as JoJo Fletcher, Meghan Markle, and Jenna Dewan." According to Money, yellow gold has grown over three times faster than other metals in the same time frame. Tookes' ring hits on both emerging trends at once, making the silhouette well worth having on your radar.

Right now, the exact wedding date is TBD, but the two have confirmed that they want to marry in Borrero's hometown, in Ecuador, according to Vogue. “Hopefully, all of my Spanish classes will have paid off by then,” she told the source.

As for those wondering about the chic, shoulder-bearing top from her original engagement post, there's good news — the style is more affordable than you'd expect. From 4th + Reckless, the knit bodysuit is available for just $37, with most sizes in stock. Scroll below to shop the exact look, ahead — and be sure to keep eyes on Tookes' page for more updates on their special day.

