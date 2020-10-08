Every fall, the streets of Manhattan are filled with the classic signals of New York girl style — structural blazers and militant boots being some of the usual suspects. Still, this can be oversaturated at times, inspiring fashion lovers to reach for something entirely different, instead. Always a non-conformist, Irina Shayk made a compelling case for a change of scenery — and she's calling on one of this spring's greatest hits to do so. Ditching her usual uniform (a Chrome Hearts dress with Dr Martens), Irina Shayk's Uggs outfit proves that the controversial tie dye print can be fall-appropriate — all it takes is the right footwear.

On Oct. 7, Shayk displayed her take on fall fashion while out grabbing coffee in New York City. The look was impactful, without being overly complicated: a matching lounge set, a pair of no-fail slip-ons, and some chic sunnies to boot. The formula is familiar from quarantine days, where synced co-ords and slippers were everyone's go-to. The difference is, undeniably, her hot pink Ugg boots, which place a wintry spin on the ethereal colors. Fluorescent pinks were omnipresent on Fall/Winter 2020 runways, channeled through Christopher John Rogers' hoop skirts and Saint Laurent's latex wares. That said, Uggs are another worthy vehicle for the shade, lending itself equally to all-black ensembles and colorful looks alike. In this case, they allow Shayk's tie dyes to stretch just a few weeks longer — and they'll wield the same transitional powers in your wardrobe.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part of Shayk's look? It's filled with in-stock pieces that you can try for yourself right now. Her cotton candy-inspired set is from DANZY, a Los Angeles-based unisex brand inspired by vintage aesthetics and early-1900's quilting. It's currently in stock (through Revolve), as are her Ultra Mini Ugg boots. Her shape-centric frames are from Rowen, and they're on sale through Farfetch right now.

To shop the whole look, browse below — and be sure to keep an eye out for Shayk's always-polished style file as the temperature dips, further.

