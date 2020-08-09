Twice a year, during Fashion Week, self proclaimed fashion-lovers, trend-scouts, and otherwise interested parties can’t stop talking about the next big color trends and the latest spin on their favorite staples. This season, however, it's shoes that deserve your attention. You can bet on most fashion favoring the comfy in the months to come, but as weather cools, you'll need boots that you can just as easily style with jeans or sweats. To avoid finding your favorite pairs sell out before you get a chance to snap them up, establish how to style combat boots for summer weather, that way you'll be armed with on-trend footwear before Fall arrives.

Birthed as a military service shoe during World War II, the combat boot style is known for its edgy, grunge aesthetic, but on the Fall 2020 runway (a long ways from 1943), brands showcased just how versatile the boot can be. Rochas is one brand that, with each look during its runway show continued to one-up itself with a vast selection of platform combat boots. The collection featured uncommon hues like forest green, a claylike gray, and eggshell, executed effortlessly alongside black and tan sequin-embellished variations. On the more everyday side, Margaret Howell offered up how to pair the boot trend with elevated basics, and Valentino being, well, Valentino placed the shoes with everything from its opening leather looks to its signature sheer and flowy gowns — a clear testament to the style’s fluidity.

Marrying fall attributes with summer trends can be a tricky task at times, but this trend is sure to mesh effortlessly with your warm-weather wardrobe or any new pieces you may have your eyes on. Plus, some boot-loving celebrities and fashion content creators have already provided plenty inspiration to get started with. Ahead, here’s five ways to style combat boots for the summer and get ahead of this shoe trend ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style Combat Boots: Off Duty Look

Bike shorts have been a go-to for many, lately (understandably so), and as versatile of a garment as they've proven to be this season, it’s no surprise they pair well with combat boots, creating the perfect errand-running outfit for when you want to go one step beyond Birkenstock’s or sneakers.

How To Style Combat Boots: Girly Grunge

Use feminine elements like puffy sleeves and ruffles contrasted against edgy attributes like leather, dramatic zippers and buckles to create a look that’s part date night and part punk concert.

How To Style Combat Boots: Ultimate Street Style

Quickly elevate this boot trend with a few classic touches — formal pants, a basic tee and a goes-well-with-anything trench. A lightweight trench is definitely a pre-fall essential you may want to get your hands on sooner rather than later, but feel free to forgo the jacket to keep this look leaning more on summer.

How To Style Combat Boots: Effortless Essentials

For a "just rolled out of bed, but make it fashion" vibe, pair your boots with an oversized button down. To achieve a slightly more accessorized and put together ensemble, use a waist-bag to accentuate your top, and an embellished boot variation as a statement piece.

How To Style Combat Boots: Casual Flirt

Valentino’s message was loud and clear: sheer fabrics and combat boots are the season’s best duo. Straight leg jeans create a casual feel that’s perfect for a daytime date, and though innovation is in the air with this trend, Dr. Marten’s are a boot staple that have proven time and time again to stand the test of our ever-evolving fashion cycle.