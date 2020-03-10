When you first look at a runway collection, you might notice the colors, the shape of the coats, the cut of the dresses. But it's easy to miss the footwear. Especially if you don't happen to be sitting front row, the new It boots, flats, or loafers may be tricky to spot. But now is the time to take a close up look at the runway trends, and why not do it feet first? The fall 2020 runway shoe trends were a diverse mix that gave polished dressing a refreshingly comfortable twist.

There were options for the romantic types, for those with a flair for drama, and even choices for nostalgia-junkies (more on that ahead).

Though you won't be able to shop these exact shoes until the collections are available later in the year, it's good to do a bit of planning now so you'll be ready once the time comes to buy. When deciding on which footwear options resonate best with your personal style, consider the ways you can style each trend with what's already in your closet. Ahead, seven standout shoe styles that were spotted on the runways over the past few weeks to help you navigate the second half of 2020 with your best foot forward.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Off The Chain

Off White Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: WWD/Shutterstock Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock Simone Rocha Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock Ulla Johnson Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Chunky chain jewelry has undergone a renaissance in recent months, and now the heavy metal trend has moved down to shoes. Designers across all four cities incorporated cool links into their shoes and did so in ways that felt especially modern, including a mashup of chains and pearls at Simone Rocha shown above. The best part about this trend will be the versatility. It works across all shoe silhouettes, including boots, heels, and flats.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Socks Are In Style Again

Coach Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock Gucci Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock Lacoste Fall/Winter 2020. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock

Socks received the runway stamp of approval all throughout fashion month, adding legitimacy to the polished shoe + sock combination as a high-fashion moment. On key runways including Marc Jacobs and Gucci, sleek socks were styled underneath loafers and Mary-Jane heels for a modern take on preppy dressing. The best news: The sock also happens to be a trend that works in all four seasons. (Translation: You can start wearing it now.)

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Ruching Details

Off White Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: WWD/Shutterstock Exhaus Latta Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Imaxtree Alejandra Alonso Rojas Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Ruched tops and dresses have been a major runway trend of late, so it was only a matter of time that the design detail moved south. Designers put their own spin on the trend debuting footwear with options that felt more flamboyant like Off-White's cobalt blue sandals along more subtle iterations like Eckhaus Latta's slingback pumps.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Bow-Bedecked

Brock Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/ Getty Images

Bows on footwear isn't a new concept, but for the fall 2020 season, there were a number of refreshing riffs on the trend. At Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada went for a punk combination of spikes and prim bows. At Brock and Prabal Gurung, sleek silk pumps were the style of choice to pair with gowns. For fall, bows will be the detail you can use to dress up jeans or pair with something fancy.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Over-The-Knee Boots

Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: WWD/Shutterstock Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock Khaite Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock Celine Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Shutterstock

There was one footwear trend that was prevalent in every city: the over-the-knee boot. This bold shoe silhouette is most definitely staging a comeback, both in ultra-tight latex iterations and slouchier styles. If the latter is more to your taste, check out Tory Burch or Proenza Schouler, and if you're looking for something like a second skin, Saint Laurent's show is one to see.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: '90s Cool

Rochas Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Getty Images Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MSGM Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

If you have a penchant for nostalgic shoe styles, then don't sleep on all of the nods to '90s footwear spotted on the recent runways. Flashes of neon, chunky stompers and bold platforms all speak to this underground aesthetic that looks oh-so-cool when teamed with a dress or baggy jeans.

Fall 2020 Shoe Trends: Fur Ball

J.W. Anderson Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Ashley Williams Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: WWD/Shutterstock Marques Almeida Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Designers turned up the texture for the fall 2020 runways, and this manifested as furry footwear for many. Though it was a favorite among up-and-comers like Sandy Liang and Ashley Williams, established names like J.W. Anderson also threw their hat in the ring for this cozy trend. If you're into bold styling, you'll want to mix this style with your favorite shearling jacket down the line.