If you spent so much as a moment on Instagram last summer, you surely remember the speed at which Réalisation Par’s Naomi skirt swept the fashion community. The leopard print silk skirt was ubiquitous among everyone from influencers to editors, and prompted countless imitators to follow suit. It’s no wonder why this skirt inspired such a cult following — it’s trendy, statement-making, and versatile all at once. This season, the Naomi skirt continues to be a favorite option, but it’s also opened up a range of new possibilities for how to wear a slip skirt, with new colorways, prints, and design details emerging.

Few other garments transition quite so seamlessly between occasions and aesthetics as the slip skirt, and this versatility is perhaps its primary appeal. There’s the option of leaning into the feminine, dressier vibe and pairing with a romantic blouse or flirty crop top and strappy sandals or mules. But if your personal style is more laid back or tomboyish, a slip skirt can easily be worn casually with a simple tee and sneakers or a slouchy top and flats. And as for future workdays, all you need is a blazer and heels to make a silky midi feel office-appropriate. If you’re looking for an easy outfit to throw on and go, it’s the perfect foundational piece to start with. Continue on for some examples of the many ways you can wear this multipurpose staple.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Tie Dye Top + Leopard Skirt

The original obsession, Réalisation Par's leopard Naomi skirt, can be worn with everything from a t-shirt to a tank to something funkier, like a tie-dye top and rugged boots.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Breton Stripes + Neutral Skirt

Pair a Breton striped top with a neutral-colored slip skirt and classic flats for a summery nautical look.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: White Tank + Statement Skirt

Get playful in a slip skirt with a little sparkle, then keep the rest demure. A fitted tank top and understated flats should do the trick.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Leather Jacket + Midi Skirt

Lend a cool '70s groove to your slip skirt ensemble with a vintage-inspired tee and worn-in cognac leather jacket.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Puff-Sleeve Blouse + Party Skirt

An off-the-shoulder puff-sleeve blouse and sleek slip skirt is a combination with princess appeal — perfect for an elevated day party or a trip to the French Riviera.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Band Tee + Animal Print Skirt

Embrace your inner rocker chick and wear a cool band tee with an animal print slip (tiger and zebra stripes add to the edgy vibe) and trendy clear heels.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Structured Blazer + Colorful Skirt

Incorporate a slip skirt into your 9-to-5 uniform with the help of a structured blazer and heels. If you want an even more polished look, choose a blazer that's more tailored and not so boxy, and swap in heeled sandals for pumps.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Crop Top + Floral Skirt

A crop top and floral slip skirt is the ultimate flirty, feminine combo for summer. Complete the look with some strappy sandals and a petite handbag.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Short-Sleeve Top + Rich-Hued Skirt

Simple can still make a statement. Start with a solid, rich-colored skirt and add a contrasting top, then take things up a notch with a pair of outfit-making shoes.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Button-Down + Black Skirt

Classic black and white gets a cool-girl update when you mix dressy and laidback elements. A black satin slip and white button-down feels more polished, while the crinkled linen texture of the shirt and the addition of sneakers and a wicker bag give it an effortless, undone quality.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Mesh Top + Breezy Skirt

Wear your slip skirt as a swimsuit coverup instead of a sarong or shorts. A mesh top and bright skirt will take you from beach to street in style.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Dressy Top + Long Skirt

For elegant occasions, choose a silky skirt that's a little longer than knee-length and wear it with something dressy on top, like lace, satin, or velvet, and finish with embellished extras.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Snakeskin Jacket + Pastel Skirt

Snakeskin is the season's hottest new neutral, and when you pair it with soft pastel and black pieces, the combo is a fresh alternative to the usual black-and-white routine.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Bold Tee + Jewel-Tone Skirt

If ever there was a time to embrace color with abandon, spring and summer are it. Play with the full spectrum of hues and mix a jewel-toned skirt with a splashy graphic tee, colorful bag and heels, and a bright bucket hat for good measure.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Tough Top + Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Do dressed-up with a tough-girl twist and mix elements that are feminine with others that are more utilitarian. As shown above, a romantic top with chainlink straps and a lace-trimmed slip skirt with chunky ankle boots is not the most expected mix, but it's undeniably modern and cool.

How To Style A Slip Skirt: Printed Top + Bright Skirt

Create a fresh, tropical 'fit worthy of your summer vacation with a bold floral or fruity-print crop top and slip skirt in a hot hue.